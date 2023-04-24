The Perfect Find: release date, cast and everything we know about the Gabrielle Union rom-com

2022 was a standout year for Gabrielle Union, starring in a range of movies from the family-focused Cheaper by the Dozen remake to indie darling The Inspection to Disney's animated movie Strange World. However, there isn't a genre that's defined Union's world-wide appeal like the classic romantic comedy — we're talking Deliver Us From Eva, Breakin' All The Rules or Daddy's Little Girls.

Union is returning to the rom com with The Perfect Find. A cinematic adaptation of Tia Williams' 2016 novel, the movie is being directed by Numa Perrier. Perrier gained notoriety in Hollywood through co-founding Black&Sexy TV and directing Jezebel, her debut movie that was released on Netflix through the Ava DuVernay led Array Releasing.

What's in store with Union and Perrier collaborating on this brand new 2023 movie? Here's everything we know about The Perfect Find.

The Perfect Find is set to be released globally on Netflix on Friday, June 23.

The Perfect Find plot

Union stars as Jenna, a beauty journalist who is attempting to make a comeback in the fashion world when she falls for a younger co-worker. The problem comes when she discovers that the man is her boss’ son and has to decide if the secret romance is worth even more career trouble.

Expect laughs, possible cries and a happy ending that’s sure to make any one watching all warm inside.

Here is official The Perfect Find plot from Netflix:

"After a messy public breakup and a high-profile firing, Jenna returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career. Knowing she'll only get one chance to rebuild her reputation, Jenna swallows her pride and goes to work for cutthroat mogul Darcy. But her comeback attempt gets complicated when she falls for her charming, much younger coworker Eric — who just so happens to be Darcy's son. After putting everything on the line for her career, Jenna must decide if she'll risk it all on a secret romance, and find out if she can have a future with Eric despite their generational divide."

The Perfect Find cast

Gabrielle Union, Aisha Hinds and La La Anthony in The Perfect Find (Image credit: Alyssa Longchamp/Netflix)

Beyond Union's turn as Jenna, The Perfect Find also stars Gina Torres (Firefly) as her boss Darcy Vale. Playing Jenna’s younger love interest Eric as Keith Powers (The New Edition Story).

Former MTV VJ La La Anthony (BMF) is set to play Elodie and Aisha Hinds (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) will step into the shoes of Billie. Similar to her roles in Jezabel, Perrier will be acting alongside directing as well.

Rounding out the cast of The Perfect Find includes Janet Hubert, Remy Ma, Diana Noris, Phoenix Noelle and Ts Madison.

The Perfect Find trailer

As of now, a trailer for The Perfect Find isn’t available. We'll add it to this post when it does debut online.

How to watch The Perfect Find

The Perfect Find is exclusive to Netflix. One of the world's biggest video streaming platforms comes in four paid tiers. There's the basic ad-based $6.99 a month plan with streaming to up to one device. An ad-free $9.99 monthly subscription price that allows offline downloads to a device is next. Users looking to stream on two devices can get the $15.49 Standard plan. Finally, Netflix has the $19.99 a month plan that gives streaming up to 4 devices alongside UHD resolution and Netflix Spatial Audio.

About Tia Williams

Virginia-native Tia Williams has won an Independent Publisher Award for Multicultural Fiction and African American Literary Award for Best Fiction award for her works over the past two decades. Some of her releases include her 2004 debut The Accidental Diva alongside others like 2006's The Beauty of Color: The Ultimate Beauty Guide for Skin of Color and 2008's Sixteen Candles (an It Chicks novel). Her last novel Seven Days in June is getting a television adaptation through Will Packer Media.