The Playboy Bunny Murder: release date, host and everything we know

The Playboy Bunny Murder is a two-part true crime series investigating a series of murders that have stayed unsolved since the 1970s.

Produced by Future Studios and Soho Studios, The Playboy Bunny Murder will see writer and journalist Marcel Theroux attempting to unravel the deaths of three young women in the London area: Playboy bunny Eve Stratford, croupier Lynda Farrow, and schoolgirl Lynne Weedon.

Marcel said: "This is a story that has obsessed me for years. How could a serial killer kill multiple victims in 1970s London and remain unknown? What evidence was missed? What clues were the police of the time unable to make use of? As witnesses reach the ends of lives and memories fail, this might be the last chance to get justice for the three victims."

Here's everything you need to know about The Playboy Bunny Murder...

The Playboy Bunny Murder airs on Monday, November 13, and Tuesday, November 14 at 9 pm on ITV1. It will also be available to stream via ITVX.

If you're looking for more shows to enjoy, check out our picks for the best ITV dramas and the best ITV documentaries you should be watching right now. Or if streaming is more your thing, it's also worth checking through our recommendations for the best Netflix documentaries and the best true-crime documentaries on Netflix.

What is The Playboy Bunny Murder about?

Playboy Bunny Eve Stratford (second from right) pictured with Eric Morecambe in 1974 (Image credit: ITV/Future Studios)

Marcel Theroux's long-standing interest in the 1970s killings led him to return to the unsolved murders of Eve Stratford, a Playboy Bunny who wanted to become a model, Lynda Farrow, an experienced croupier, and schoolgirl Lynne Weedon.

The Playboy Bunny Murder depicts Marcel's four-year hunt to try and shed light on the killer responsible. He looks back to that time, trying to track down police files and examine any breakthroughs. He'll also be traveling across the world in search of key individuals who are connected to the murders, all to try to get to the bottom of what happened to these three women.

ITV also says that the series has unrivaled and exclusive access to the friends, colleagues and relatives of the three victims who will offer insight into their lives. The show also incorporates archival material from the period.

Who's hosting The Playboy Bunny Murder series?

Marcel Theroux. (Image credit: ITV/Future Studios)

The Playboy Bunny Murder is fronted by writer and journalist, Marcel Theroux, the older brother of fellow documentarian, Louis Theroux.

Ian Lamarra, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Soho Studios, said: "Marcel Theroux is a remarkable investigative journalist whose determination to immerse himself in a world and get to the bottom of a story is unparalleled.

"This series is one part cinematic journey back to seventies Soho and Mayfair and one part unfolding investigation. It will take viewers on a gripping journey toward a startling climax while hopefully providing important answers for the many affected. We are proud to be able to shine this premium documentary spotlight on a case which deserves that treatment."