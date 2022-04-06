The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion: release date, plot and more

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion is a two-part special which will get us in the mood for the return of the full series later this year.

Karen Huger, who has been a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac since its inception, is having a family reunion in Surry County, Virginia. We’ve seen a bit of the area on RHOP since Karen is an ambassador of the county, but now we’ll get to see the drama stirring up in one of the oldest regions settled in the New World.

From the looks of the trailer, Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion is a whole lot different from the typical Housewives episode . It’s sure to give an inside look at one of the most prominent ladies on the Bravo show while still bringing that Karen force and fun.

Here's everything we know about The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion...

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion

For those in the US, set your DVR to record Bravo on Sunday, April 17 at 8 pm ET, which is when part one will be airing. You can also catch a replay the same night at 10:30 pm. Part two is airing at the same time on Sunday, April 24.

In the UK, the series premieres one day later over on hayu (opens in new tab)on Monday, April 18.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 is on later this year.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion cast

The star of the show will be the one and only Karen Huger, creator of La’ Dame Fragrance. She’ll be joined by her husband Ray Huger — who she renewed her vows with after 25 years of marriage during the season 6 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac — her daughter Rayvin Huger and family, the Woodens, including Aunt Val, who currently has control over the family’s farm. More on that in a moment.

It doesn’t appear that any of Karen’s fellow The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members — including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo or Mia Thornton — will be making surprise appearances, but you never know.

What will happen in The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion?

As detailed alongside the trailer, “Karen Huger is about to have her first-ever family reunion, but it’s not all fun and games…” Karen comes together with her family and learns about their history and lineage, including finding out that her granddaddy was biracial and her family members were slaves and listed as property.

Her family also comes together to discuss the future of the family’s Wooden Farms, which was established in 1887, and it appears that there’s a bit of tension in that space, stemming from differing opinions.

“The Woodens have a rich history in Surry County, tracing back to the 1800s. Karen’s ancestors, who were once enslaved, went to great lengths to purchase the farmland that they now own when many African Americans worked to rebuild their lives after the Reconstruction Era.

"The Woodens are a prominent family of Surry County, and Karen plans to celebrate their rich history by planning their first family reunion with Rayvin’s help. But while Karen is busy preparing her return to her rustic roots, her cousins, Megan and David, approach her with another pressing matter: the succession plan for the Wooden family farm,” reads a press release (opens in new tab) for the special.

With all of these factors coming together, it’s bound to be an emotional homecoming all around.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion trailer

The trailer gives you a sneak peek inside what to expect from the two-part special of The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion.