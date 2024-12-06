The Secret Lives of Animals: release date, what happens, episode guide, trailer and everything you need to know

The Secret Lives of Animals is an Apple TV Plus nature series.

The Secret Lives of Animals on Apple TV Plus sees Hugh Bonneville talks us through some of the cleverest behaviour in the animal kingdom. Having hung around with a certain bear from Peru for a while, Paddington star Hugh may have learnt a thing about animal behaviour. And now, he’s narrating this stunning wildlife series that highlights some of the planet’s most incredible creatures. With some behaviours caught on camera for the first time, we experience everything from turtle hatchings chatting while they are still inside their eggs and an orbweaver spider that makes a self-portrait puppet to deter predators.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple Plus nature series The Secret Lives of Animals…

A seal in the Secret Lives Of Animals. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The Secret Lives of Animals is a 10-part documentary series that will launch worldwide on Apple TV+ from December 18 2024.

Is there a trailer?

Yes you can see all the wonders of nature and hear Hugh Bonneville's narration of The Secret Lives of Animals in the trailer below....

The Secret Lives of Animals — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

What happens in The Secret Lives of Animals and episode guide

Filmed over three years, The Secret Lives of Animals showcases the ingenuity of the natural world. It shows never-before-seen behaviour and highlights animal intelligence across the world. There’s even a tale of an unlikely friendship between a dotted humming frog and a burrowing tarantula.

Here's a brief guide to all 10 episodes of The Secret Lives of Animals...

Episode 1: Leaving Home

A seal sets out on his own too soon and faces an epic battle with the ocean. A lizard and a fish defy gravity to find their next destinations.

Episode 2: Raising a Family

To feed her babies, a chimp crafts a termite fishing rod. Meerkats back each other up when danger comes calling.

Episode 3: Protecting Yourself

Vanishing in plain sight, a frog leaves a snake bewildered. An octopus adopts new armor. A spider constructs a dazzling decoy.

Episode 4: Home Making

A cockatoo finds a unique way to tell his mate he’s found their new spot. A sun bear assembles his own treetop mattress.

Episode 5: Finding Food

Dolphins master the art of fishing on land. A mantis shape-shifts to catch her prey. Crows rely on cars to crack nuts.

Episode 6: The Art of Deception

To fend off predators, owlets and caterpillars mimic snakes. A spider orchestrates a great escape.

Episode 7: Making Friends

Monkeys take an unusual approach to bonding: sticking their fingers up each other’s noses. Ants build bridges with their bodies to transport food.

Episode 8: Finding a Partner

A feathered courtship dance takes place on a lake in California and a mating competition commences for whales in the Pacific.

Episode 9: Mastering Your Talent

In the outback, a kangaroo goes to fight school. A long-tailed macaque scores a seafood lunch. A baby orangutan climbs to dizzying heights.

Episode 10: Growing Old

An elder baboon shows his softer side. A desert elephant leads a remarkable search for water. A tired tortoise embarks on an epic migration.

It's monkey business in The Secret Lives of Animals. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

All about The Secret Lives of Animals narrator Hugh Bonneville

As well as starring in the much-loved Paddington movies, Hugh is well known for playing Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey. He’s also starred in I Came By, Twenty Twelve, WIA, Notting Hill, Douglas is Cancelled, W1A, The Gold, To Olivia and Bank of Dave.