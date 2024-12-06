The Secret Lives of Animals: release date, what happens, episode guide, trailer and everything you need to know
The Secret Lives of Animals on Apple TV Plus is a wildlife documentary series narrated by Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.
The Secret Lives of Animals on Apple TV Plus sees Hugh Bonneville talks us through some of the cleverest behaviour in the animal kingdom. Having hung around with a certain bear from Peru for a while, Paddington star Hugh may have learnt a thing about animal behaviour. And now, he’s narrating this stunning wildlife series that highlights some of the planet’s most incredible creatures. With some behaviours caught on camera for the first time, we experience everything from turtle hatchings chatting while they are still inside their eggs and an orbweaver spider that makes a self-portrait puppet to deter predators.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple Plus nature series The Secret Lives of Animals…
The Secret Lives of Animals release date
The Secret Lives of Animals is a 10-part documentary series that will launch worldwide on Apple TV+ from December 18 2024.
Is there a trailer?
Yes you can see all the wonders of nature and hear Hugh Bonneville's narration of The Secret Lives of Animals in the trailer below....
What happens in The Secret Lives of Animals and episode guide
Filmed over three years, The Secret Lives of Animals showcases the ingenuity of the natural world. It shows never-before-seen behaviour and highlights animal intelligence across the world. There’s even a tale of an unlikely friendship between a dotted humming frog and a burrowing tarantula.
Here's a brief guide to all 10 episodes of The Secret Lives of Animals...
Episode 1: Leaving Home
A seal sets out on his own too soon and faces an epic battle with the ocean. A lizard and a fish defy gravity to find their next destinations.
Episode 2: Raising a Family
To feed her babies, a chimp crafts a termite fishing rod. Meerkats back each other up when danger comes calling.
Episode 3: Protecting Yourself
Vanishing in plain sight, a frog leaves a snake bewildered. An octopus adopts new armor. A spider constructs a dazzling decoy.
Episode 4: Home Making
A cockatoo finds a unique way to tell his mate he’s found their new spot. A sun bear assembles his own treetop mattress.
Episode 5: Finding Food
Dolphins master the art of fishing on land. A mantis shape-shifts to catch her prey. Crows rely on cars to crack nuts.
Episode 6: The Art of Deception
To fend off predators, owlets and caterpillars mimic snakes. A spider orchestrates a great escape.
Episode 7: Making Friends
Monkeys take an unusual approach to bonding: sticking their fingers up each other’s noses. Ants build bridges with their bodies to transport food.
Episode 8: Finding a Partner
A feathered courtship dance takes place on a lake in California and a mating competition commences for whales in the Pacific.
Episode 9: Mastering Your Talent
In the outback, a kangaroo goes to fight school. A long-tailed macaque scores a seafood lunch. A baby orangutan climbs to dizzying heights.
Episode 10: Growing Old
An elder baboon shows his softer side. A desert elephant leads a remarkable search for water. A tired tortoise embarks on an epic migration.
All about The Secret Lives of Animals narrator Hugh Bonneville
As well as starring in the much-loved Paddington movies, Hugh is well known for playing Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey. He’s also starred in I Came By, Twenty Twelve, WIA, Notting Hill, Douglas is Cancelled, W1A, The Gold, To Olivia and Bank of Dave.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
- Natasha HoltWriter
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.