The Undertow: cast, plot and everything we know

The Undertow is a Netflix drama based on a Norwegian crime noir and stars Jamie Dornan and Mackenzie Davis as a woman and her brother-in-law struggling to keep a dark secret.

Jamie plays identical twins, Adam and Lee, while Mackenzie is Adam’s wife who is battling with her feelings for Lee in the aftermath of a terrible accident.

Here’s everything we know about The Undertow….

The Undertow will air on Netflix later in 2024 and as soon as a release date is announced, we’ll let you know on this page.

The Undertow plot

The Undertow follows Nicola (Mackenzie Davis) who is locked in a loveless marriage to Adam (Jamie Dornan). Then Adam’s twin brother Lee (also played by Jamie Dornan) comes crashing back into their lives, threatening to tear everything apart.

A split-second decision changes everything and a terrible accident leaves Nicola with no choice but to protect her children. That means Lee and Nicola are forced together, struggling to ignore their feelings for one another whilst trying to hold together a web of secrets and lies.

The Undertow cast — Jamie Dornan as twins Adam and Lee

Jamie Dornan plays both identical twins Adam and Lee. Jamie is probably best known for playing killer Paul Spector in the BBC2 and Netflix series The Fall and Elliot in The Tourist. He took on the role of Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey and has also been in A Private War, A Haunting in Venice, Heart of Stone and Belfast. He’s also starred in Robin Hood, My Dinner with Herve and Wild Mountain Thyme.

Jamie Dornan The Tourist season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Mackenzie Davis as Nicola

Mackenzie Davis plays Nicola in The Undertow. Mackenzie previously played Kirsten Raymonde in the series Station Eleven. She’s also been in Swimming Home, Terminator: Dark Fate, Blade Runner 2049, The Martian, Black Mirror and Tully.

Mackenzie Davis will be troubled wife Nicola in The Undertow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who else is starring in The Undertow?

Other cast in The Undertow includes Thalia Dudek, Gary Lewis, Issy MacDonald, Anthony Bradley and Iain De Caestecker.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet, but as soon as one is available we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on The Undertow

The Undertow starts filming in the Scottish Highlands and Islands in 2024.

Sarah Dollard, Hanna Jameson, Scout Cripps, and Kam Odedra are writers on the series, with Sarah Dollard also executive producing, plus Jamie Dornan executive produces in addition to starring. Jeremy Lovering directs and executive produces. The series is produced by Complete Fiction and wiip. Nira Park and Rachael Prior of Complete Fiction executive produce along with David Flynn and Paul Lee for wiip.