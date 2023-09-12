The Voice season 24: release date, judges and everything we know about the singing competition

Popular singing competition The Voice is back for its 24th season. After original coach Blake Shelton said goodbye in The Voice season 23, someone needed to step up and take over his spot. Joining the panel on The Voice season 24 is none other than country legend Reba McEntire.

McEntire will be joined by fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan. This is Legend's eighth season, Stefani's seventh season, Horan's second season and McEntire's first season, though she has been a guest coach and mentor in the past. Carson Daly will return to host season 24.

Here's everything we know about The Voice season 24 so far.

The Voice season 24 premieres Monday, September 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. The show will air back-to-back episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC through the blind auditions and subsequent battle rounds until it returns to one night each week for live shows later in the season.

The Voice season 24 teams

We'll fill in the members of Team Legend, Team Gwen, Team Niall and Team Reba as they are announced. Keep checking this space for updates.

Previous winners of The Voice

Here is the complete list of winners (singers and coaches) in The Voice history:

The Voice season 1: Javier Colon (coach: Adam Levine)

The Voice season 2: Jermaine Paul (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 3: Cassadee Pope (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 4: Danielle Bradberry (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 5: Tessanne Chin (coach: Adam Levine)

The Voice season 6: Josh Kaufman (coach: Usher)

The Voice season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 8: Sawyer Fredericks (coach: Pharrell Williams)

The Voice season 9: Jordan Smith (coach: Adam Levine)

The Voice season 10: Alisan Porter (coach: Christina Aguilera)

The Voice season 11: Sundance Head (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 12: Chris Blue (coach: Alicia Keys)

The Voice season 13: Chloe Kohanski (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 14: Brynn Cartelli (coach: Kelly Clarkson)

The Voice season 15: Chevel Shepherd (coach: Kelly Clarkson)

The Voice season 16: Maelyn Jarmon (coach: John Legend)

The Voice season 17: Jake Hoot (coach: Kelly Clarkson)

The Voice season 18: Todd Tilghman (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 19: Carter Rubin (coach: Gwen Stefani)

The Voice season 20: Cam Anthony (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 21: Girl Named Tom (coach: Kelly Clarkson)

The Voice season 22: Bryce Leatherwood (coach: Blake Shelton)

The Voice season 23: Gina Miles (coach: Niall Horan)

How to watch The Voice season 24

The Voice season 24 airs on NBC, with new episodes available to stream on Peacock the following day.

NBC is carried by all major cable providers, so if you have a traditional pay-TV subscription then you are all set to watch the singing competition. If you’re making the move to live TV streaming services, platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV carry NBC as part of their channel lineups.

For those who have cut the cord entirely and rely just on streaming services, you need a subscription to Peacock to be able to watch the latest episodes of The Voice.