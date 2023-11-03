The Voice UK 2023: release date, coaches, host and everything we know

Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and will.i.am are back for series 12 of The Voice UK.

Get ready for those big, red chairs to start spinning once more aspiring singing stars take to the stage for the 12th series of The Voice UK. Here's everything we know about The Voice UK 2023...

The Voice UK returns on Saturday November 4 at 8.25pm on ITV1.

The Voice UK: Are all four superstar coaches back?

Yes indeed! Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie will once again be taking their seats in those big, red, spinning chairs to listen out for those vocalists who motivate them enough to hit their button and turn around.

However, this 12th outing marks something of an end of an era because, yes, the reports are true: after six series, superstar coach Olly Murs will be vacating his big, red spinning chair at the end of this run.

"I feel so proud of this show and never imagined I’d be here for six series," says the Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker. "I'm sad to leave but so happy to have been a part of the show. I’m hoping this series will be the best yet!"

The Voice UK: What's new this series?

After allowing duos to audition previously, in a show first, groups are also now welcome to take to the stage.

"It adds another dynamic to the show," says Olly. "Other shows have been able to unearth big bands, maybe it’s that time for The Voice UK? It's been wicked seeing dancing, rapping, singing and harmonies - with more people on stage it can go in any direction!"

The Voice UK: Any other surprises?

Olly reckons there's a few shocks in store for viewers...

"We usually have around six-to-eight four-chair turns but, this series, we’ve had 11 - the most ever," he reveals. "And a big secret this year is someone else presses a chair button - and it’s not a coach!"

The Voice UK: Who's on hosting duties?

As the Blind Auditions begin, Emma Willis is back as host, as hopefuls take to the stage in a bid to impress the coaches for the chance to win a recording contract with Universal Records, £50,000 cash prize and a luxury holiday. And all our coaches are listening out for something that little bit different.

"I wanted characters and entertainers; people with good energy and positivity, who are going to get the crowd up dancing," says Olly. "If you’ve got people on their feet having the best time and the energy of the room is incredible, then I’ll press my button and turn every time."

The Voice UK: Is Olly the most competitive of the coaches?

Well, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie have said so...

"I knew they would," says Olly. "It's because I’m open and say I want to win. They’re just as competitive and all want to win - they just don’t show it! I guess I take it more to heart because that was once me. I came from The X Factor [2009] so I know how the contestants are feeling, and now I’m very lucky to be able to give other people advice. And, who knows, they might just achieve that impossible dream."

