THEM: The Scare — release date, first-look images, cast and everything we know about the series

If you were one of the millions of fans who watched THEM season 1,which followed a Black family moving into an all-white neighborhood in LA during the early 1950s where things go horrifically wrong, we have some good news. THEM season 2, officially titled THEM: The Scare, makes its debut as a part of 2024’s spring TV lineup.

In the new episodes of THEM, LA still serves as the backdrop for all the twists and turns, but this time the characters at play have been catapulted decades into the future; well the 90s to be exact. So what else can fans expect in the new episodes?

Here's everything we know about THEM: The Scare.

THEM: The Scare premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, April 25.

Those interested in watching the series will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Prime Video offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

THEM: The Scare plot

Here is an official synopsis of the new season:

"THEM will once again be set in Los Angeles County (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The new story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor's edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…"

THEM: The Scare cast

Deborah Ayorinde helps lead the new season of THEM as Detective Dawn Reeve. Ayorinde returns to THEM having starred in season 1, and she's also previously appeared in things like Riches, Truth Be Told and Fatherhood.

Ayorinde is joined by the following:

Pam Grier (Jackie Brown) as Athena

Luke James (The Chi) as Edmund Gaines

Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger)

Jeremy Bobb (The Continental)

Wayne Knight (Narcos)

Carlito Olivero (This Is Me... Now)

Charles Brice (Watchmen)

Iman Shumpert (The Chi)

THEM: The Scare trailer

While we’re still waiting for a trailer to officially be released, here are some first-look images from season 2.