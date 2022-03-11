Theodosia — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Theodosia is a brand new fantasy adventure that's just arrived on HBO Max. Set in 1906, the series follows Theo, a clever youngster who's obsessed with everything to do with Ancient Egypt and is based on the Theodosia series of childrens' novels by Robin L. LaFevers.

The new family-friendly series sees Theo discovering that Egyptian curses and magic are not simply myths but very real indeed, and this shocking revelation ends up thrusting her and her friends into a battle with a secretive society bent on destroying the world as it currently stands.

Here's everything you need to know about Theodosia!

The first season of Theodosia premiered exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, March 10.

We don't know where or when the series might premiere in the UK at the time of writing, but we'll be sure to update this guide as and when we hear anything else.

What is Theodosia about?

The official synopsis for Theodosia reads:

"Theodosia follows 14-year-old Theodosia Throckmorton, aka Theo, a smart, witty, supernaturally gifted teen girl who just wants to fit in and have a normal life. Theo’s life is anything but normal though. The daughter of two intrepid Egyptologists excavating in the Valley of the Kings, Theo lives in the world-famous Museum of Legends and Antiquities in the heart of Edwardian London.

"When you live in a museum filled with cursed Egyptian artifacts, things can get weird and you just have to learn to roll with it. Theo, Henry, Will, and Safiya battle with ancient forces, dark magic, and comic chaos, all while trying to survive teenage life, get through school and save the world."

Theodosia cast

His Dark Materials star Eloise Little leads the cast as the courageous title character, Theodosia, who goes by Theo. Frankie Minchella plays Theo's younger brother, Henry, with Come Away's Nana Agyeman-Bediako featuring as Will and Yasmina El-Abd (Finding Ola) rounding out the gang as Egyptian Princess, Safiya.

Theo's parents, Alistair and Henrietta Throckmorton will be played by Rik Young and Elisa Doughty (who both featured in Hulu's Find Me in Paris).

Is there a trailer for Theodosia?

Yes, HBO Max has released a full trailer for the new family show. It sees Theo discovering that ancient Egyptian magic is real and that she's capable of detecting that magic herself.

Whilst on an excavation in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt, Theo and Henry stumble wander off and stumble across an artifact called the Eye of Horus which is meant to be capable of warding off evil. Unbeknownst to her, Theo's magical capabilities and their discovery of the artifact end up thrusting her and her friends into terrible danger...

Check it out below:

Who directed Theodosia?

Matthias Hoene (Cockneys vs Zombies), Alex Jacob (Hollyoaks) and Matt Bloom (Hank Zipzer) all worked as directors on the show.