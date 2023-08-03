Ultimate Wedding Planner: release date, contestants, couples, judges and everything we know

Ultimate Wedding Planner is a brand new series for BBC Two which will see eight aspiring wedding planners battle it out to see who's got what it takes to be crowned the "ultimate" planner.

Each week the fledgling planners, who include a prop maker from Hull, a former dancer from London and a financial adviser from Luton, are tasked with creating a dream wedding for a different couple around the UK.

They will have to work as a team and will have a budget of £10k between them and just three days to elevate each couple's Big Day from ordinary to extraordinary.

Judging their efforts are Dragons' Den star Sara Davies, First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix and events supremo and celebrity party planner, Raj Somaiya.

Here we tell you everything you need to know....

Ultimate Wedding Planner will air from Tuesday 8 August at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Fred Sirieix and Sara Davies will be keeping a very beady on the planners in their quest for perfection. (Image credit: BBC2)

What do the judges say about the show?

Sara Davies says, "What sets Ultimate Wedding Planner apart from all the other wedding shows you see on TV is that these are actual weddings with real couples. It isn't a make believe situation where the bride knows nothing about her groom before she turns up!"

Fred Sirieix says, "It’s a contest but it’s intimate, it’s warm, it makes you laugh and sometimes it makes you want to cry! What I love is you get to see these two worlds; the beautiful story of the bride and groom all happy on their wedding day and the carnage behind the scenes."

Raj Somaiya says, "Wedding planning and event co-ordinating is incredibly stressful at the best of times but then chuck in the fact they only have three days to do it you’re literally lighting a fire and saying, ‘Crack on!’ "

Who are the eight wedding planners in the competition?

Berni, a wedding celebrant from Powys

Berni from Powys (Image credit: BBC2 )

Berni says, ‘I strive to be as authentic as possible. I’m not a traditional wedding planner. I don’t think there is a rule book!’

Chantelle, a former hairdresser from Belfast

Chantelle from Belfast (Image credit: BBC2 )

Chantelle says, "This has given me the opportunity to show my capabilities and creativity. Taking part has unlocked opportunities I never thought possible."

Shabana, a financial analyst from Luton

Shabana from Luton. (Image credit: BBC2 )

Shabana says, "I want to show our Asian society that being a wedding planner can be just as prestigious as being a doctor or lawyer."

Toby, an ex dancer from London

Toby from London. (Image credit: BBC2 )

Toby says, "I’m a stickler for perfection. I’ve seen so many cookie cutter weddings where people copy and paste and it drives me nuts!"

Yasmin, a florist from Portsmouth

Yasmin from Portsmouth. (Image credit: BBC2 )

Yasmin says, "It was a whirlwind of love, chaos, hard-work and creativity. I hope my passion and commitment outshine my quick mouth and tendency to ruffle feathers!"

Charlene, a civil servant from Kent

Charlene from Kent. (Image credit: BBC2 )

Charlene says, "I was planning my own wedding at the same time as taking part which was incredibly stressful. I’m meticulous when it comes to detail."

Jack, a wedding DJ from Leicestershire

Jack from Leicestershire. (Image credit: BBC2 )

Jack says, "I wanted to prove to myself I could do it. It will be eye-opening for viewers to see what goes on behind the scenes!"

Natasha, a prop maker from Hull

Natasha from Hull. (Image credit: BBC2 )

Natasha says, "As soon as I saw the advert I knew this was the show for me. I can’t wait for viewers to see the couples and hear their beautiful stories."

The eight wedding planners will have to work as a team but one of them will be eliminated each week. (Image credit: BBC2 )

Could the judges agree on which planner should be sent home each week?

Sara says, "Fred and I had a very different perspective to Raj because we were essentially guests and he was with the planners. Sometimes Fred and I would be, ‘Well this person shone’ and then Raj would give us the full debrief and it would be a very different picture."

Fred says , "That’s the beauty of it. Sara and I are walking the walk, enjoying the customer journey, looking out for mistakes. What you can’t see is that at the first wedding all the drinks were warm including the champagne. That was a fail."

"There were times when I had to put my Superman outfit on and salvage situations", continues Raj "But that was to the detriment of the planners. As soon as they saw me stepping in they’d be like, ‘Oh no, that’s a black mark for us now.’"

Manchester couple Sammy and Lewis are tying the knot beneath the wings of Concorde. (Image credit: BBC2 )

Ultimate Wedding Planner — who are the first couple being featured in the show?

The first wedding sees the planners tasked with creating the ultimate Big Day for young Manchester couple Sammy and Lewis who have a passion for planes and are tying the knot beneath the wings of Concorde.

Ultimate Wedding Planner starts on Tuesday 8 August at 9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.