Here is our handy guide on what to watch after 'The Crown'.

Wondering what to watch after The Crown? Have you completed watching seasons 1-4 of Netflix hit and now you're wondering where you're going to get your royal fix from next? Fear not, because we have put together a handy guide to the best royal dramas out there. Here's what to watch after The Crown.

The Crown season 5 will see Netflix's royal saga move into the 1990s, a period that includes plenty more real-life drama to inspire the show's writer Peter Morgan.

Olivia Colman will be replaced by Imelda Staunton as Britain's well-loved monarch Queen Elizabeth II, and the rest of the cast will also be renewed as the show begins its final incarnation.

Fans were shocked when Netflix confirmed The Crown season 5 would be the show's final outing back in 2020, but luckily that decision was reversed and we'll be getting two more helpings of the royal romp over the next couple of years.

Filming is already well underway for season 5, but if you can't wait for the next instalment to hit our screens, here is what you can watch while you're waiting...

Here's what to watch after 'The Crown'...

After the death of King William IV in 1837, Queen Victoria ascended the throne, and over the course of three seasons, ITV historical drama, Victoria, chronicles the life of the queen as she grows to be a formidable monarch. With Doctor Who and The Serpent star Jenna Coleman taking on the role of Queen Victoria, viewers will see the famous monarch navigate her way through life from walking down the aisle with Prince Albert to becoming a mother.

Number of seasons: 3

Episodes: 25

Average episode length: 60 minutes

Where to watch: UK: BritBox, NOW TV, US: Amazon Prime, PBS

'The Tudors'

This 2007 series chronicles the reign of King Henry VIII, played by Jonathan Rhys Meyer as he sat upon the English throne from 1509 until 1547. This risque version of history shows the infamous monarch as power-hungry, ruthless, and volatile while getting through all six of his wives in just four seasons... the most notable being, of course, the Anne Boleyn (played by Natalie Dormer) era.

Number of seasons: 4

Episodes: 38

Average episode length: 56 minutes

Where to watch: UK: All 4, US: Amazon and Showtime

'The White Queen'

Based on The Cousins' War book series by historical writer Philippa Gregory, this BBC drama follows three women as they battle for the throne during the War of the Roses, one of the bloodiest wars in English history. The drama, originally broadcast on BBC1 in 2013, starts in 1464 when the nation has been at war for nine years, as the houses of Lancaster and York fight over who is the rightful king to the throne. But, behind the scenes, Elizabeth Woodville, Margaret Beaufont, and Anne Nevile are manipulating events to gain power.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Average episode length: 58 minutes

Where to watch: UK: US: Amazon Prime, Hulu

'The White Princess'

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer stars as Lizzie, or more formally, Elizabeth of York, in this sequel to The White Queen. Picking up immediately where The White Queen left off, sees the marriage of Henry VII and Elizabeth of York effectively ending the War of the Roses, uniting the houses of Lancaster and York. But as distrust and political plots gather pace, both the marriage and the kingdom are soon under threat.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Average episode length: 60 minutes

Where to watch: UK: Amazon Prime, US: Starz and Hulu

'Catherine The Great'

Dame Helen Mirren takes centre stage as Catherine the Great in this four-part HBO mini-series, that covers the period toward the end of the monarch’s reign. Not only does this elaborate show give viewers a glimpse into the life of Catherine the Great, Russia's longest-reigning female ruler, throughout the mid to late 1700s, but it also reveals how she helped shape the country’s politics.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Average episode length: 60 minutes

Where to watch: UK: Sky Atlantic, US: HBO

'Wolf Hall'

This BBC adaptation of Hilary Mantel's novel of the same name documents Thomas Cromwell, adviser to King Henry VIII, and his rapid rise to power. The historical drama sees Claire Foy, before she stole the show as Elizabeth II in The Crown, star as Anne Boleyn, while King Henry VIII is played by Damian Lewis and Mark Rylance plays Thomas Cromwell.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Average episode length: 65 minutes

Where to watch: UK: Britbox, US: Netflix and Amazon Prime

'The Royals'

If you'd rather get your royal fix in a more modern setting, this is the show for you. The Royals follows the fictional Queen of England, Queen Helena, played by Elizabeth Hurley, as she uses her power, and intellect to control the image of her famous British family. It might be over the top in comparison to The Crown, but if you are looking for some light relief, then you have come to the right place.

Number of seasons: 4

Episodes: 40

Average episode length: 42 minutes

Where to watch: UK: My 5 and Netflix, US: Amazon Prime

'The Great'

The Great sees Elle Fanning as Empress of Russia, Catherine II, as she plots to overthrow her husband, Emperor Peter III, played by Nicholas Hoult. But instead of the seriousness of Helen Mirren's Catherine the Great, this version of historical events has a much more comical edge. The show was such a huge hit when it was released earlier this year that it has been renewed for a second season, which is due to premier next month.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Average episode length: 55 minutes

Where to watch: UK: Amazon Prime, US: Hulu