When will Sky Rojo be on Netflix?

You have got to appreciate some old-fashioned debauchery, violence and outright foolishness these days. And we're about to get eight more episodes of it courtesy of the brains behind the imported hits Money Heist and White Lines, in the form of Sky Rojo on Netflix.

And if there's one thing writer and producer Alex Pina knows how to do, it's combine sex, violence, drugs, clubs, music — and story — and combine it all into a compelling series. And that's just what we're promised to get with Sky Rojo, which has dropped a second trailer ahead of the series premiere.

Here's the full synopsis from Netflix itself:

From the creators of Money Heist comes this new action-packed series complete with dark humor and adrenaline-filled moments. Coral, Wendy and Gina go on the run in search of freedom while being chased by Moisés and Christian, henchmen of Romeo, pimp and owner of Club Las Novias. Together, the women embark on a frenetic race during which they will have to face many dangers. Their only plan: to stay alive for five more minutes.

Sky Rojo will premiere on Netflix at 3 a.m. Eastern time — or 12:01 a.m. Pacific time — on Friday, March 19.

Spanish for "Red Leatherette" — Sky Rojo was created by Alex Pina and Esther Martinez Lobato. The description is a little subtle about it, but the series follows three prostitutes as they try to escape their pimp and his goons.

The series — which is expected to comprise two seasons of eight half-hour episodes — stars Veronica Sanchez as Coral, Yany Prado as Gina, Lali Esposito as Wendy, Asier Etxeandia as Romo, Miguel Angel Silvestre as Moises, and Enric Auquer as Christian.

And in case you haven't figured it out by now — there will be subtitles.

Sky Rojo was filmed in Madrid and on the of Tenerife.

It's not yet known when the second half of the series will premiere.