Will Who is Erin Carter? be renewed for season 2?

Fans of new Netflix thrillers have spent a week asking "Who is Erin Carter?" as that's the name of its newest hit show, which explores the hidden secrets of its titular main character. But now those same fans might be asking "will there be an Erin Carter season 2?".

Netflix has an infamously noncommital approach to second seasons of shows, as it has a reputation for canceling shows after their initial run without giving them time to blossom. So will that be the case for Who is Erin Carter?

Well, let's explore the likelihood of there being Who is Erin Carter? season 2

Has Who is Erin Carter season 2 been renewed?

At the time of writing, Who is Erin Carter? hasn't been renewed for a season two. It's not been canceled, but that's possibly because it wasn't even up for renewal.

Was Who is Erin Carter? meant to have a second season?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sometimes, TV show makers use the end of their final episode to set up a follow-up season, so if a subsequent season is greenlit, they've got story threads to follow.

However Netflix has called Who is Erin Carter? a limited series. This means the story was meant to be a standalone one, with the entire arc of the character told in the season.

Saying that, Who is Erin Carter's final episode does actually end on a major set-up for future stories (spoilers follow, be warned!).

Right at the end, as Erin and her family are recuperating after the events of the show while on holiday, another figure from her past shows up. This is Jamie Bamber playing a police officer who hired Erin Carter on to be an undercover agent five years prior to the events of the show — he wants her to come back and work for him again.

While Erin coyly turns down this offer, the officer doesn't seem keen to take "no" for an answer, so we could see more from him in the future.

It's also worth mentioning that on occasion, Netflix does renew Limited Series. It's rare but it does happen; Tiger King was originally stated to be one, and now it's three seasons deep, while Selena: The Series was released as a two-parter too.

So Who is Erin Carter? could feasibly be renewed, but it's diminishingly unlikely. Plus, it'd require all the creative cast and crew to be on board.