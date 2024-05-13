Women In Blue: release date, plot, cast and everything we know about the Las Azules crime drama

Women In Blue on Apple TV Plus is a Spanish-language cop drama, also called Las Azules, about Mexico’s first female police force. It stars Bárbara Mori, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado as four brave new recruits who have defied societal norms to join the police force in 1970, only to discover their squad is just a publicity stunt.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple TV Plus series Women In Blue…

Women In Blue launches on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, July 31 2024. The first two episodes of the ten-episode drama will premiere on that date, with subsequent episodes released weekly until September 25, 2024.

Women In Blue plot

Set in 1970, Women In Blue follows four women who defy the ultra-conservative norms of the time to join Mexico's first female police force, only to realise it has been created to serve as a distraction from a brutal serial killer roaming the streets. As the killer's body count increases, Maria (Bárbara Mori) becomes obsessed with catching him, so she and Gabina (Amorita Rasgado), whose father is a renowned cop, Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), a brilliant fingerprint analyst, and Valentina (Natalia Téllez), a young rebel, set up a secret investigation to achieve what their male counterparts have been unable to do and bring the serial killer to justice.

The Women In Blue recruits. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The hunt is on for a serial killer in Women In Blue. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Women in Blue cast

Women In Blue stars Bárbara Mori, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado. Miguel Rodarte, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, and Horacio García Rojas round out the cast.

Meet the Women In Blue, aka Las Azules, Bárbara Mori, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Is there a trailer?

No but if and when a Women In Blue trailer is released, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more on Women In Blue

Women In Blue is produced for Apple TV Plus by Lemon Studios and its executive producers are Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss (Yellowstone, Genius, The Killing), Erica Sanchez Su (Monarca, La Venganza de Las Juanas, Paramédicos), Sandra Solares (Point Break, Y Tú Mamá También, Instructions Not Included) and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar (Monarca, Control Z, Sr. Ávila).