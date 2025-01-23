Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea — release date, locations, episode guide and everything we know

Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea is a new series that takes us on an adventure along the beautiful Welsh coastline from Cardiff to St Davids as old friends Wynne Evans and Joanna Page have a well-earned break from their busy lives.

The trip will see the pair reconnect with their homeland, spend quality time together, and most importantly, have a laugh - and luckily for us, we are being taken along for the journey.

Accompanied by Skipper Wayne, and Wynne’s dog Ginny, the pair's adventure takes them roughly 200 miles by boat from Cardiff to Pembrokeshire - stopping off at some special places along the way, including Penarth, where they join a rowing club; Barry Island, which plays an important part in Joanna’s life as the setting for Gavin & Stacey; Joanna’s hometown of Swansea and Wynne’s home county of Carmarthenshire.

Here's everything we know about Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea...

Wynne and Joanna have been best friends for years. (Image credit: Barn Media Ltd / BBC Cymru Wales)

Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea is a six-part series and will air on BBC One, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer from Monday, January 27 at 8.30pm.

The episodes will then air weekly in the same slot.

Wynne and Joanna are ready to take us on an adventure. (Image credit: Barn Media Ltd / BBC Cymru Wales)

Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea hosts

Wynne Evans is a BBC Wales presenter and Strictly Come Dancing 2024 star, while actress Joanna Page is best known as Stacey from hit BBC comedy, Gavin & Stacey.

"The series was the best fun I’ve ever had filming a TV series!" says Wynne. "We just got on from the start as we always have, and we laughed our way through the entire series. It was brilliant fun."

Joanna agreed, adding: "To be honest it was quite life-changing filming the series, it was brilliant having such freedom, getting to go off on a boat with a really good friend of mine and just be free. I had no responsibilities other than not crashing Wayne’s boat, but it was a chance to sort of go back to the old me and rediscover myself again."

Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea episode guide and locations

Episode 1 - Casting Off

In the first part of the six-leg journey, they set sail from Cardiff Bay and, after negotiating their first obstacle – Cardiff Barrage - they head for Penarth where they join the local rowing club to sail under Penarth Pier in the aptly named rowing boat, the ‘Wynne Evans’. Their next port of call is Barry Island which has an important part in Joanna’s life as the setting for Gavin & Stacey.

Wynne and Joanna visit Barry Island from Gavin & Stacey. (Image credit: Barn Media Ltd / BBC Cymru Wales)

Episode 2 - Ship Shape

The second leg takes them along the south Wales coast from Cardiff to St Davids. Their first stop is Porthcawl, where they meet three of the hundreds of Elvis tribute performers. Then they pass the industrial coastline of Port Talbot before inflating their dinghy to get ashore on Aberavon Beach before arriving at Jo’s home city of Swansea, the pair head for a seafront coffee and decide to join a beach yoga session.

Episode 3 - Tied up in Knots

In episode three they leave Swansea to head for Carmarthenshire and one of Wynne's favourite places in the world, Llansteffan. On the way they stop off on the Gower Peninsula to explore the beautiful headland with its fields of sunflowers, before dipping down onto the dog-friendly Rhossili Beach. Heading on to Carmarthenshire Bay they catch the amphibious ferry from Ferryside across the estuary to Llansteffan.

Episode 4 - Plain Sailing

Wynne and Joanna set sail on the fourth leg of their voyage, which sees them travelling from Carmarthenshire Bay to Tenby in Pembrokeshire. Their first stop is the pretty seaside town of Saundersfoot, next, it’s on to Laugharne and then neighbouring Pendine, where Wynne used to spend childhood holidays with his grandma.

Wynne and Joanna look the part as they get ready to swim with puffins. (Image credit: Barn Media Ltd / BBC Cymru Wales)

Episode 5 - Still Waters Run Deep

Episode five sees Wynne and Joanna sailing in Pembrokeshire, from Tenby to Dale and along the quiet Cleddau to Lawrenny. Their first stop is the launch point for an adventure with a difference where they get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to swim with puffins off Skomer Island – if Jo can get the deep sea wetsuit on! Then they pass Wales’ busiest port, Milford Haven, and sail on to Lawrenny Quay.

Wynne and Joanna join the RNLI. (Image credit: Barn Media Ltd / BBC Cymru Wales)

Episode 6 - New Horizons

The final leg of their journey to St Davids sees the pair set off from the Cleddau River estuary before heading into the open seas. Their first stop - joining the RNLI St David’s lifeboat team for an action-packed training exercise where they take their turn at the helm of the boat. Their final stop is Porthselau Beach where Wynne and Joanna take a dip in the sea, joining others out for their daily swim before they turn the boat around and start heading for home.

Is there a trailer for Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released by the BBC we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea

Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea is produced by Barn Media for BBC Cymru Wales. It was commissioned by Sorelle Neil, commissioner for BBC Cymru Wales.

The series producer was Julia Foot and the executive producers were Brett Allen and Ceri Barnett.