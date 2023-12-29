Young MasterChef season 2: release date, interview and everything you need to know about the 2024 series

Young MasterChef is returning for a second series on BBC3. The next generation of foodies will be put through their paces as nine of Britain’s best young cooks, aged between 18 and 25, head to the famous MasterChef kitchen. For 10 weeks they will battle through the rounds to compete for the ultimate crown.

Host Poppy O’Toole is back at the helm and this time she’s joined by new judge — chef, author and You Tube sensation Big Has — who made a big impression when he appeared as a guest in the last series.

“It’s a major honour to be involved in a show as prestigious as MasterChef,” says Big Has. “Seeing the contestants’ eagerness to learn and show off their backgrounds through food is something that I’m all about. I really enjoyed being a guest on the last series. Like food, you’ve got to leave people with a good taste of who you are and luckily the producers bought what I was ‘cooking’.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Young MasterChef series 2…

Poppy O'Toole and Kerth Gumbs with the Young MasterChef trophy in season 1. (Image credit: BBC/Shine TV)

Young MasterChef series 2 will start on BBC3 on Monday January 8 2024 at 8pm. Episodes will also become available on BBCiPlayer.

Young MasterChef season 2 — how it works and what happens

Nine of the hottest upcoming talents at the heart of Britain’s food revolution will take on a host of tough cooking challenges over 10 weeks. Each week only the best contestants will make it through to the next round and be in with a shot at winning the coveted trophy.

Interview with new MasterChef judge Big Has

Big Has became famous thanks to his cooking tutorials on YouTube. He’s also released a cookbook called Big Has HOME and appeared as a guest judge on the first season of Young MasterChef.

Here, Big Has gives us the lowdown being a judge for Young Masterchef season 2...

What is it like filming Young MasterChef season 2?

Big Has says: "I was super nervous on day one. Big up to Poppy though. She was super warm and welcoming and the entire team looked after me. It’s a bit like the first day of school - having to suss people out and see the way the show works from behind the scenes. There’s such a good vibe in the studio. The team is like a family and I can see why they’ve worked on it together for so long. They really are the unsung heroes of the show and they’re all such great people."

What can viewers expect from this sedond series?

"They can expect laughs, a couple of shockers, good food (or scran depending where you’re from), big energy from our contestants, a couple of famous faces and an amazing final."

What has it been like to work alongside Poppy O'Toole as a co-judge?

"Poppy is honestly one of the nicest people I’ve ever worked with. We got on really well from the beginning by sharing war stories of kitchens we’ve worked in and having a little gossip. I couldn’t have asked for a better co-host. She took me under her wing, showed me the ropes and we just got it cracking. Poppy is the real deal."

Are you the strict or easy-going judge?

"I was aiming to be the fun uncle. I didn’t want to tear anyone apart or be the reason why one of the contestants stopped cooking. At the end of the day, it’s a competition and someone has got to take home the trophy."

Did you resonate with the contestants as someone who also got into cooking at a young age?

A lot of the contestants are actually younger than I was when I started cooking. So, it’s good to see the new generation of cooks understand and appreciate ingredients, tell their stories through food and share cherished family moments with us on TV. I actually learnt a lot of new things from the contestants.

How important do you believe competitions like Young MasterChef and training programmes within the culinary industry are to young people?

"I hope shows like Young MasterChef push the younger generation into actually giving cooking a go. It’s a tough industry and I wish sometimes that I found cooking earlier in life so I had a little more time travelling and working in other kitchens. That being said, I do feel like “food technology” in secondary schools could be something to revisit. It would be great to give kids the tools they need in terms of real-life skills. We should be teaching kids at that age the fundamentals and the things that will come in handy when no-one is home to cook or when they spread their wings later in life."

What advice would you give young chefs who may want to get into the industry?

"If you’re willing to sacrifice, anything is possible. I gave up my twenties to learn my skills. It was a laugh at the time but I’d say if really want it, expect to put food and work first over everything. Also, go to college, look for apprenticeships and do work experience in restaurants you aspire to work in. You can’t just rely on a viral video to carry you. It’s all about the fundamentals. You can’t build a house without a roof first."

What qualities do you look for in a Young MasterChef winner?

"For me, it’s about finding that person with drive, ambition and an ability to bounce back. I also feel that being able to understand your mistakes being able to rectify them without feeling like the world is against you is very important too."

Interview with Poppy O’Toole on hosting Young MasterChef season 2

Poppy O'Toole rose to fame on TikTok in 2020, thanks to her engaging recipe videos. She’s a Michelin-trained chef, famous for her potato recipes. As well as presenting Young MasterChef, Poppy has appeared on Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Saturday Kitchen, Celeb Cooking School and The Weakest Link. She’s also the author of Poppy Cooks: The Actually Delicious Air Fryer Cookbook and Poppy Cooks: The Food You Need.

Here, Poppy O'Toole gives us the lowdown on Young MasterChef series 2...

How does it feel to be back for Young MasterChef season 2?

Poppy O’Toole says: "My answer is wow! I can’t believe they’ve let me back in the MasterChef kitchen to actually judge and host again. It’s an amazing feeling and I’m so excited to be back and working with Big Has on this series. I’ve been looking for an excuse to get back in the kitchen with him. I also love to see all the young talent come through and I can’t wait for everyone to see it."

What can viewers expect from series 2?

"You can expect some right laughs, some delicious food, some strange food (in a good way) and just a whole lot of wholesome energy. I can’t wait for everyone to see this series because it’s really fun! The contestants are so deserving to be there and I think they’ve had about as wild a ride as me."

How important do you think it is for budding chefs to have a presence on social media?

"I think there is a place for everyone to have a social media presence. I mean it’s not a necessity but it’s a really good way to keep up to date with trends, showcase your skills and build up your confidence in cooking. You also get exposed to cuisines from around the world so it can be quite an inspirational tool. For me it’s not just a hobby anymore, it’s a whole career. So, if you are considering a social media presence, just do it!"

How has it been to have Big Has join you as co-judge this series?

"It has been amazing to have Big Has join the team as he’s genuinely hilarious and super easy to get along with. He inspires all the contestants so everyone really values his opinion and takes it all on board. It also helps that he’s an incredible chef, so I’ve been taught a few new things too!"

What’s it been like filming this series following last year?

"It’s just been wild! We’ve had a few different challenges this year, although I don’t want to give away too much. Let’s just say that you’ll see us work in different habitats outside the MasterChef kitchen, which is really exciting."

How important do you believe it is to highlight the upcoming talent in the food industry through competitions like Young MasterChef?

"It’s so important in the hospitality industry to keep on bringing new people in. We need spaces for people to come in and show us their talent and their passion. Young MasterChef is a great platform to get that exposure and discover what they want in a future career. It might be that they want to do social media, or that they want to be a chef in a professional kitchen or even release food products such as sauces and spices, which is exactly what we saw happen from the previous year. I also think it’s so necessary that we do these competitions to showcase talent to other people who are already in the industry. It gets their name out there and hopefully pushes them toward a very long and successful career."

What qualities do you look for in a winner?

"I look for someone who can develop and grow throughout the competition. I think growth is a massive one, as you need to be constantly learning and changing and adapting, whilst maintaining that passion. Obviously, I also want great tasting food too! I need to see someone who can be brave with different cuisines and food pairings. Confidence is also essential as it’s tough going, so I love to see contestants really believe in themselves."

Are you the strict or easy-going judge?

"We’re both pretty easy going to be honest, but we know what we’re looking for and what we’re talking about. The last thing we want to do is knock someone's confidence, so we’re there to build people up. Even when it comes down to the horrible stuff like sending someone home, which always gets me! If it was up to me, no-one would leave but hopefully anyone that left felt like they received constructive feedback that will only enhance their game."

What advice would you give young chefs who want to get into the industry?

"It’s gotta be to go for it! Realistically, you need to be prepared for long, unsociable hours and a high-pressure environment but if you love it, it can be so rewarding. I’m a people pleaser so I absolutely loved seeing a happy customer, knowing that I’d delivered a meal that made their day or added a little bit of sparkle to their week. That’s what you’ve got to remember and enjoy, because you’re there for the people, not just the food."

Is there a trailer for Young MasterChef season 2?

No not yet but if the BBC releases a trailer for Yong MasterChef season 2, we’ll post it on here.