The best 4K TVs: the cream of the screen crop

Finding the best 4K TV can feel like an impossible task. How are you meant to choose which to buy when everything kind of looks the same but with very different price points? Especially given that it’s now hard to find a non-4K TV on the market today — the majority of the televisions on sale are now 3840x2160 pixels instead of the 1920x1080 of a standard HD TV. Streaming services have followed the trend too. All of the main streaming platforms now have specific 4K or Ultra HD content to experience our favorite media in even higher resolution.

But which is the best 4K TV? The good news is that there are only the best 4K TVs for what you specifically want to use them for. There are of course the best money-no-object options — and we’ve got one below — but largely, you’re going to want to balance functionality with price and size. For the last few years, we’ve just had to choose between LED and OLED TVs but the new Mini-LED technology arrived in 2021, promising better brightness than OLED. This adds an extra acronym into the mix but is definitely at the more expensive end of the spectrum. Don't worry though, you don't have to spend the earth.

Here's our guide to the best 4K TVs for all budgets.

1. Philips OLED806 Best 4K TV with OLED in the UK Specifications Screen sizes available: 48, 55, 65, and 77-inch Operating system: Android TV Reasons to buy + 4 sided Ambilight + HDMI 2.1 ports + HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Reasons to avoid - You’ll have to tweak some settings

If you’re looking for an affordable OLED TV in the UK, the best 4K TV crown definitely belongs to the Philips OLED806. Not only does this feature-rich screen come with Philips’ innovative colorful Ambilight technology on all four sides, but it also has both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision to make the most of 4K content on as many streaming services as possible. There are also two HDMI 2.1 ports for new-gen console owners, one of which is an eARC port ideal for a soundbar.



The only downside is that in order to get the best out of the picture you’ll have to tweak some settings — but this brilliant OLED TV is more than worth spending a few minutes in menu settings...

1. LG A1 Best affordable 4K TV with OLED in the US Specifications Screen sizes available: 48, 55, 65, and 77 inch Operating system: LG WebOS Reasons to buy + Most affordable LG OLED + Dolby Vision + Excellent OS Reasons to avoid - Not the latest LG Processor

Sadly the Philips OLED806 isn’t available in the USA but if you’re looking for the most affordable comparison, the LG A1 is LG’s entry-level OLED. The big difference is the lack of HDMI 2.1 ports for gamers but, if you’re looking for the rich colors and great contrast of an OLED screen, the LG A1 consistently delivers. It also has Dolby Vision to enjoy the 4K content on offer on Netflix and LG’s WebOS is a slick operating system to access your favorite streaming services. Dolby Vision IQ which changes the brightness according to the light in your room is a nice touch and Google Assistant and Alexa support is welcome too. There’s also AirPlay to send your Apple TV content to the screen.

2. LG C1 The best 4K TV for gamers Specifications Screen sizes available: 48, 55, 65, and 77-inch Operating system: LG WebOS Reasons to buy + Exceptional picture quality + Four HDMI 2.1 ports + Game Optimiser Mode Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+

If you’ve just bought a PS5 or Xbox Series X and are looking for the best 4K TV, the LG C1 is well worth the investment. All four HDMI ports are all 2.1 standard which means support for 4K gaming at 120hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and support for both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync (saves screen tearing and maximizes frame rates.) LG has also added what it calls a Game Optimiser menu so we can constantly alter settings on the fly. But the C1 isn’t just good for gaming, LG’s latest processor means that the 4K OLED imagery here is second to none with brilliant motion handling and exceptional picture quality.

3. Samsung AU7100 The best 4K TV on a budget Specifications Screen sizes available: 50, 55, 58, 65, 70, 75 and 85-inch Operating system: Tizen Reasons to buy + Strong contrast + Great OS + Solid 4K imagery Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision - Sound isn’t great

The Samsung AU7100 sits in the perfect sweet spot of features and affordability —meaning you can get a great TV in a vast range of sizes that won’t bankrupt you. Yes, you’ll need one of the best soundbars but you really won’t mind when you see the great contrast and detailed 4K imagery on offer here. The upscaling isn’t bad either but the AU7100 especially shines with Blu-Rays and other 4K content with nuanced visuals. Add in Samsung’s Tizen interface and there’s no need to have to consider a streaming stick as you’ll find everything you need. Prime Video is especially strong given the presence of HDR10+ which is Prime Video’s choice of high dynamic range tech.

4. Sony XH95/X950H The best 4K LED TV Specifications Screen sizes available:: 49, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch Operating system: Android TV Reasons to buy + Unbeatable visuals for LED + Good sound + Dolby Vision Reasons to avoid - No HDR10+ - No HDMI 2.1

Sony’s flagship LED TV from 2020 is still going strong and delivers a brilliant 4K experience. This isn’t the cheapest LED TV on the market and that’s thanks to Sony’s full array direct lighting system to improve contrast. Sony’s processor means brilliant motion handling and upscaling, and there’s an ambient lighting system that adjusts according to the brightness in your room. The sound is excellent too thanks to what Sony calls Acoustic Multi Audio which delivers positional sound and, while there’s no HDR10+, there is Dolby Vision to bring your 4K Netflix shows to life. As further proof of its success, the XH95 has even been certified by IMAX.

5. Samsung QN85A The best 4K TV with affordable Mini-LED Specifications Screen sizes available: 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch Operating system: Tizen Reasons to buy + Vibrant 4K + Tizen a joy to use + Beautiful design Reasons to avoid - Not great sound - No Dolby Vision

Mini-LED is TV tech’s latest innovation and what Samsung is calling (just to confuse things) "Neo QLED" instead of regular QLED panels. It adds a fair bit to the price tag but the QN85A is Samsung’s most affordable entry point for this screen tech that delivers superior brightness over OLED and impressive colors and blacks. The audio isn’t anything to write home about so you’ll want a soundbar but visually this delivers in spades. There’s also Samsung’s excellent Tizen operating system for all your streaming needs and a bonus HDMI 2.1 port for new-gen console use. It seems a little stingy if you have both the PS5 and Xbox Series X but this is still an exceptional TV.

6. Sony A90J The best money-no-object 4K TV Specifications Screen sizes available: 55, 65, and 83-inch Operating system: Android TV Reasons to buy + Incredible imagery + Exceptional sound + Upscaling second to none Reasons to avoid - Missing some UK TV apps

If only the very best will do, then Sony’s OLED A90J is absolutely one of the best 4K TVs that money can buy. Exceptional visual fidelity and upscaling come from Sony’s XR processor and the OLED panel delivers rich, vibrant colors. And while the outlay is bigger than most TVs, there’s no need for an additional soundbar thanks to Sony’s innovative Acoustic Surface Audio+ functionality which makes the screen a speaker. This forward-facing tech has brilliant positional audio with no need for a surround sound setup. An excellent UI is the icing on the televisual cake and while there’s currently no BBC iPlayer, there is a built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 for streaming from both Android and Apple devices.

How to choose the best 4K TV for you

Choosing the best 4K TV can be intimidating as retailers list endless sizes and acronyms but there are a few key factors to think about when you’re shopping around. It’s definitely best to think about the price you want to pay and what you want to use it for before online stores bamboozle you with all manner of technical specifications.

Thinking about size is key. If you’re used to an older 32-inch model, the step up to something like a 55-inch screen can feel intimidating but, as long as you’ve got the space to spare, you’ll quickly get used to the new size in your room. Thankfully OLED panels are now available in an attractive 48-inch size, so you don’t need to block an entire wall if you want to opt for the deep inky blacks and rich colors that OLED excels in. The price difference between LED and OLED is still huge so it’s important to balance out what you actually need as there are still LED screens with the capacity for beautiful 4K imagery.

And those who own a new-gen console will also want to keep an eye out for HDMI 2.1 functionality. This version of HDMI means 4K gaming at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), all of which are desirable for a low lag experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.