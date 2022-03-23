How to get the Disney Bundle for free if you're a Verizon customer

Verizon has been promoting Disney Plus from the get-go, offering the streaming service to its customers for free for a full year initially, now for six months. They may have an even better deal offer now, as eligible Verizon customers can get the Disney Bundle — Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu — for free.

The Disney Bundle normally costs $13.99 per month (this includes the ad-supported Hulu version, though a Disney Bundle with ad-free Hulu is also available), so getting it for free is a pretty good deal. Even if you are not eligible to get the Disney Bundle for free through Verizon, they do have another option that allows you to pay just $6 per month for the trio of streaming services.

Here's what you need to know about Verizon's Disney Bundle offer, from eligibility to the fine print.

Who is eligible for the Verizon Disney Bundle deal?

To be able to get the Disney Bundle for free from Verizon, a customer must have signed up for either the 5G Get More or 5G Play More mobile phone plan, or the Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans if you got them on or after August 20, 2020. If you fall under these plans you can get the Disney Bundle for free for as long as you stay with the plans.

This deal is available until midnight on May 31, 2022. Meaning if you want the Disney Bundle for free you have until that date to add the feature or change to a qualified plan and enroll.

Some finer print details: you can only have one Disney Bundle per account; also, business and prepaid accounts aren't eligible for the Disney Bundle offer.

If you already have a Disney Plus on Us promotion through a different, non-eligible Verizon plan, you can upgrade to the Disney Bundle for $6 per month during the duration of the promotion (it will increase to $13.99 per month at the end of promotion).

How to sign up for the Verizon Disney Bundle offer

Eligible Verizon customers can enroll in the Disney Bundle offer through the Add-Ons page in My Verizon.



To get there, go to your Verizon Account and then select "Apps & Add-Ons." Depending on your account, the option to enroll for the Disney Bundle will be available in a section labeled either "Add-ons & apps overview" or "Add-ons & features overview." And if you're more of a visual learner, Verizon has video tutorials for how to enroll in its Disney Bundle offer on its website, as well as other frequently asked questions.