Coronation Street spoilers: Sharon attacks Jenny Connor?

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny Connor puts herself in danger when she confronts Sharon...

In tonight's hour long Coronation Street (ITV, 9.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Sharon is aware Jenny Connor is onto them so she quizzes Toyah about Leanne’s recent visit.

Meanwhile, when Natasha confronts Gary, accusing him of hiring the man with a van who kidnapped Sam, Jenny is intrigued to learn it was Sharon who hired the van.

As she voices her suspicions to Ronnie, he reveals he heard Sharon quizzing Toyah about Leanne.

Jenny’s mind racing, she tells Toyah and Imran how she suspects Sharon was involved in Sam’s kidnap. When Imran reveals that Sam was kidnapped to draw Leanne out of hiding as she’s the key witness in the trial of a drugs baron called Harvey, Jenny’s stunned.

Determined that Rita should know the truth, Jenny bangs on her door, however when Sharon appears it looks like Jenny could be in grave danger…

Elsewhere, Imran confides in Ronnie and Gary that he’s reported Sharon to the police as it appears she’s involved with a drugs gang.

Rita returns home to find Sharon clearly about to do a runner. As Rita demands answers is she in the same danger as Jenny?

Will Jenny Connor regret trying to expose Sharon?

Sarah begs Adam to reconsider donating his liver, suggesting that he’s only doing it out of guilt and it’s a hell of a price to pay.

It’s clear her words have left him torn. Carla tries to chase Lucas for payment only to find his phone number no longer in use.

Carla admits to Sarah that she was right not to trust Lucas as it seems he’s gone bust.

Will Sarah change Adam's mind about the liver donation?

When Nina overhears Asha telling Corey that she’d like them to get back together, she’s horrified and points out that it was Corey who killed Seb. Determined to stick to her plan, Asha defends Corey, leaving Nina devastated by Asha’s apparent betrayal.

Asha assures Nina she’s still her friend and things aren’t how they look. After a chat with Roy, Abi dumps the bag of goth dresses in front of Nina, ordering her to go and put one on as Seb would want her at his funeral dressed as the Nina he loved.

Asha keeps up the pretence of liking Corey despite upsetting Nina

Sat beside Seb’s coffin, Abi’s heart breaks as she tells him how she wishes she’d been a better Mum.

Adam tells Sarah he’s taken his name off the donor list and wonders how he’s going to break the news to Peter and Carla.

When Gary tells Maria he’s thinking of taking a job in Bristol to be near Zack, will she ask him to stay?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV. This week it will air at 9pm - see our TV Guide for full listings.