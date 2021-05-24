Doctors spoilers: Things get FLIRTY for Rob Hollins!

Is Rob Hollins about to get a bit too close for comfort with police colleague Harriet on Doctors? See what happens on today's episode...

Is the marriage of Karen (played by Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) in trouble on Doctors? (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Rob seems to be spending less time at home with wife Karen.

And more time at work with police partner Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson)

Things take a flirty turn between Rob Hollins and police partner Harriet on Doctors...

On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Karen reminds Rob they have a 70s themed dinner night planned with their children, Immie and Jack.

But Rob isn't keen.

He'd much rather spend the night at a police colleague's leaving party.

It just so happens Harriet will be at the leaving drinks.

With Karen none the wiser, Rob enjoys the company of Harriet.

The atmosphere between the friends soon takes a flirty turn...

Luca gets news about Jonno on Doctors

Meanwhile, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) may soon be free of bad lad, Jonno Parker.

Jonno detoxed at Emma's home after developing an addiction to strong painkillers.

But medics Luca and Emma have finally managed to convince reluctant Jonno to seek help at a drug rehabilitation clinic.

Also, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is looking to make some big changes in her life following her unexpected break-up with boyfriend Nathan Sallery.

Is teenager Amy's secret about to be discovered on Doctors?

Elsewhere, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets pregnant teenager Amy Papoutsis (Ruby-May Martinwood).

Amy hasn't told her dad Kris (Christopher Sciueref) that she is pregnant.

The schoolgirl has already been dumped by her boyfriend after dropping the baby bombshell.

But Amy is determined to keep her baby.

However, when a classmate Mason Higgs (Billy Angel) sees Amy heading for the maternity department at the hospital, will her secret be revealed?

Doctors continues this Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One