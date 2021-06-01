Emmerdale spoilers! Jimmy King makes a move on Mandy Dingle!

Mandy reels when married Jimmy King says he likes her more than a friend!

Mandy Dingle discovers Jimmy King is her new admirer in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm

The most awkward of awkward moments is about to land in the lap of Jimmy King.

With his marriage to Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) at rock-bottom he feels no comfort when he returns home to his wife after his plea hearing.

Feeling adrift and upset Jimmy (Nick Miles) heads to the Salon where Mandy (Lisa Riley) is quick to offer support.

Mandy reels when unhappily married Jimmy tells her he's started having feelings for her

But when lost Jimmy tells Mandy he's starting to have feelings for her, her gobsmacked reaction tells him everything he needs to know.

Meanwhile, Nicola is making moves of her own. As she confides in sister Bernice (Sam Giles), moaning about the state of her messed-up marriage, Mack (Lawrence Robb) chips in and says he's ready and waiting in the wings!

Nicola pitches up at the scrapyard to see Mack who thinks he's on a promise…

Later, nervous Nicola spruces herself up and arrives at the scrapyard where Mack thinks his dreams are coming true…

… is Nicola about to cheat on Jimmy with younger man Mack?

Elsewhere Jamie (Alex Lincoln) tries to encourage Kim (Claire King) to get away from Home Farm for a few days.

But is Kim up for a mini-break with her son?

Also, Andrea (Anna Nightingale) asks Charles (Kevin Mathurin) to go camping, while Bernice gets back where she belongs - working in the Salon!

