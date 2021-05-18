Emmerdale spoilers! Kim Tate shoots… but who's her target?

Who's the Home Farm intruder and will Kim's bullet do harm?

At Home Farm, Kim Tate fires her gun when she spots someone on the property…

Emmerdale's Kim Tate takes aim in the first of Thursday's episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kim's livid about Jamie and Dawn being back together and things don't go well when they find themselves all together at the Hide.

Kim's (Claire King) left shaken by the encounter and Dawn (Olivia Bromley) is too when Jamie (Alex Lincoln) threatens revenge.

She's stunned to hear her boyfriend sounding just like his mum.

Kim Tate is in a bad way in Emmerdale (Picture: ITV)

Later, at Woodbine, Dawn talks to her dad Will (Dean Andrews) about Kim.

If he can't help sort out their differences, she's going to have to do it herself.

Meanwhile, over at Home Farm Kim's sat clutching her shotgun, glued to her CCTV footage and recoils in horror when she spies someone enter the house…

Dawn wants Jamie to move out of Home Farm and into Woodbine with her

As Dawn asks Jamie to move out of his mum's, back at Kim's the terrified Tate fires her gun at the intruder!

Who's her target?

Elsewhere in the village, struggling mum Tracy (Amy Walsh) is mortified when Frankie's pram gets away from her and is rescued by Wendy (Susan Cookson).

Horrified Tracy mistakenly lets Frankie's pram roll away from her

Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) learns her daughter Aiesha can't come to their wedding.

Manpreet's daughter Aiesha won't be coming to the wedding

