Hollyoaks spoilers: Cher Winters ramps up her twisted plot!

Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) comes up with an even more twisted plan to make Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) suffer in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes is confused when packages containing baby products that she supposedly ordered arrive on her doorstep.

Mercedes McQueen is baffled by the unexpected arrival

She’s unaware that her plotting step-daughter, Cher who has taken great pleasure in gas-lighting Mercedes, has ordered all the kit.

A confused Mercedes is forced to make up a lie to explain the orders to her other half, Sylver McQueen (David Tag).

Later on Cher seizes the opportunity to taunt Mercedes even more. She encourages Sylver to surprise Mercedes by displaying a baby cot in The Dog!

Jealous Cher Winters is plotting to split up her dad Sylver (left) and his wife Mercedes (right) for good

Later that night Cher dresses up as Mercedes and puts into action her most twisted act so far. What is she up to?

Elsewhere, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) has an important decision to make, but so many obstacles stand in her way.

Sally St Claire is not sure what she should do

Her son, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) gives Sally a difficult ultimatum and tells Sally he needs structure in his life as he’s struggling since the murder of his boyfriend, George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

Meanwhile, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) continues to play games with her nemesis, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey). It soon becomes clear that Sienna is enjoying all the attention Summer is giving her.

Summer Ranger has been manipulating everyone around her

Plus, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) tries to make it up to his wife, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) after he accidentally messes up a coffee cup order for their new cafe venture!

