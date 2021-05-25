Hollyoaks spoilers: EXPOSED! Is Peri Lomax about to catch Fergus out?

Will Peri Lomax discover that Fergus has been secretly filming her and broadcasting her every move to strangers online?

Is Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) about to learn the dreadful truth in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Peri has no idea that dodgy Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) has hidden spy cameras in her bedroom and that she is being broadcast live on the internet to a host of paying subscribers!

Fergus Collins has been secretly filming Peri Lomax

In yesterday’s episode, Fergus was in a spin when he was told by his tech accomplice, Timmy, that the camera at Peri’s was no longer functioning and they were at risk of losing their biggest subscriber.

Tonight Fergus is on a mission to get the CCTV camera at Peri’s working again. He breaks into her room and readjusts the camera.

However he’s forced to suddenly take cover and hide in the wardrobe when Peri suddenly returns home.

Is Fergus going to find himself caught out?

Fergus Collins with Warren Fox

Meanwhile it looks like Warren is about to find out exactly what dodgy Fergus has been up to when Timmy arrives at the garage looking for Fergus.

When Warren demands to know what he wants, Timmy lets slip details of ‘Operation Bluebird.’

Grace Black is giving The Loft an overhaul

Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is planning her grand relaunch of The Loft.

Her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is worried she’s not going to make much money.

However when Warren tells Felix he thinks Grace is sitting on a gold mine, Felix suddenly changes his tune.

Felix Westwood is hoping The Loft will be quids in (Image credit: James Stack)

Plus, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) urges Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) to be by his ex, Mandy’s (Sarah Jayne Dunn) side for her daughter Ella’s court hearing.

Mandy Richardson will be on hand to support her daughter Ella

Darren ends up feeling rejected which drives him closer to Mandy.

Meanwhile the walls are closing in on Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) when her boyfriend Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) takes his manipulative mum, Sue’s side and leaves Cindy out in the cold.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm