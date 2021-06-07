Hollyoaks spoilers: Liberty Savage overhears a SHOCKING conversation!

Liberty Savage opens a whole can of worms in Monday's episode of Hollyoaks.

Liberty Savage (Jessamie Stoddard) is reeling when she overhears her sister talking to Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Liberty’s doing boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) tells his best made Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) that he wants to surprise Liberty and ask her to move in with him.

Meanwhile Liberty offers to help out with the wedding plans that are coming along for Brody and Summer.

Liberty Savage overhears a shocking conversation between Sienna and Summer (Picture: Lime Pictures)

She offers to take round some fancy shoes that she thinks will be perfect for Summer’s Big Day.

However when Liberty arrives at Summer’s house, she’s horrified to overhear a shocking conversation between her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Summer who secretly slept together recently!

Liberty is appalled and conflicted on what to do, she decides to confront Sienna. However her big sister immediately goes on the defensive and threatens her in order to keep her sordid secrets safe!

Meanwhile, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) who made a shock return to the village, thanks Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) for letting her crash at his house.

Donna thanks Jack for letting her crash at his house (Picture: Lime Pictures)

However when Donna-Marie’s estranged daughter, Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) sees her mum and Jack together she jumps to the wrong conclusion and accuses her trouble-making mum of sleeping with Jack!

Juliet jumps to the wrong conclusion when she sees her mum and Jack together (Picture: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is jealous when she spots her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) flirting with his ex, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan).

Later on Martine, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, goes to Grace’s flat to thank Felix for cheering her up.

However Martine gets more than she bargained for when she and jealous Grace lock horns. As the two women go head to head a BIG secret is spilled.

What has just been revealed?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm