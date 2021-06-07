Hollyoaks spoilers: MISSING! There are fears for Liberty Savage!

Damon starts to panic when he gets a mysterious text message from Liberty Savage...

There are fears for Liberty Savage (Jessamie Stoddart) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Liberty Savage was seen confronting her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) over an incriminating conversation she heard her having with Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements).

Tonight Liberty is missing. Her boyfriend Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) is worried when he gets a text message from Liberty saying she needs some time away. Where is she?

Liberty Savage overheard sister Sienna talking to Summer in yesterday's episode (Picture: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) continues with her mission to free her son John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) from prison for the murder of PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

Sally tries to help lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) with the case, but James tells her that due to John Paul’s confession, the best he can do is try and get a reduced sentence.

More troubles unfold when John Paul’s son, Matthew-Jesus, gets the wrong end of the stick when he overhears a conversation with Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Sally.

Sally is desperate to get John Paul out of jail (Picture: Lime Pictures)

Matthew-Jesus become convinced that his dad is George’s true killer and is furious that he lied to him.

Later on, Sally calls Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and her husband Sylver (David Tag) and announces she has something important to tell them. What’s happened now?

Plus, after their falling out yesterday, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) surprises Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) with a special brunch in an effort to cheer her up.

