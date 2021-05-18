Hollyoaks spoilers: Summer Ranger and Sienna give in to temptation!

Summer Ranger and Sienna Blake sneak off for some passion at Hollyoak's High!

Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) give in to temptation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Summer gets teacher Sienna alone at the school dance studio, one thing leads to another until both women succumb to temptation.

Love triangle: Summer Ranger, Brody and Sienna

However, the pair are unaware that Brody Hudson, Summer’s boyfriend and Sienna’s ex, is also in the school. Is Brody about to find the two women getting passionate?

Meanwhile Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) tells her step-mother, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) that she thinks her recent irrational behaviour could be because she is pregnant.

Cher Winters has been gaslighting her step-mum Mercedes and is now trying to convince her she could be pregnant

Manipulative Cher, who was seen yesterday buying a fake pregnancy test, encourages Mercedes to take the test.

Mercedes eventually caves and agrees but how will she react when she sees the result?

Elsewhere, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is feeling overwhelmed as her due date is fast-approaching and she hasn’t sorted everything for the baby’s arrival.

Diane Hutchinson is really struggling with OCD

Her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) gets out some boxes from the loft but Diane, who is suffering with OCD, is worried that the boxes are all dirty and tells Tony she wants the lot of them gone.

Over at the Salon De Thé, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), surprises Sid Sumner (Billy Price) with a date she's set up for him with fellow student, Raya.

The date goes surprisingly well, until Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) turns up.

Sid had a got a huge crush on teacher Courtney (pictured)

Later on Sid has a shocking confession for his friends Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).

Plus, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) is trying to get Tom’s new cafe business off the ground and is giving out free coffees at the park to bring in more customers. Wil her tactics work?

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm