Hollyoaks spoilers: Theresa McQueen issues Sally a DEADLY warning

Theresa McQueen warns Sally St Claire that she is heading for trouble in Friday's episode of Hollyoaks.

Sally St Claire is so desperate to get John Paul out of prison for a crime he didn't commit that she is willing to land herself in jail instead.

However, her plan to reenact the crime, with Sylver dressed as the now-deceased PC George Kiss, went horribly wrong and now she has turned to PC Smith for help.

Is Sally heading to prison for the murder of PC Kiss? (Picture: Lime Pictures)

Tonight's Hollyoaks sees PC Smith secretly meeting with Sally and asking her for a blood sample.

He claims that it is needed in their mission to get her sent down for the murder of George Kiss, but Theresa McQueen isn't convinced he can be trusted.

When she discovers that Sally is working with PC Smith to frame herself for the murder, Theresa warns Sally that she's paying with fire.

As Sally puts her final plan into motion she says her goodbyes... but will she end up in prison instead of John Paul?

Elsewhere, Shaq confides in Verity about finding out that his dad wasn't his read dad just before his wedding.

Verity advises him to talk to Misbah, but will he go through with it, and who is Shaq's real father?

Liberty is still missing, but can her friends and family track her down? (Picture: Lime Pictures)

Also, Damon, Brody and Sienna are putting posters up to help track down a missing Liberty.

Brody also gives Summer his grandmother's bracelet that she wore on her own wedding day, but it is all too much for Summer and she's soon writing in her diary about how she can't take much more of her revenge plan.

Meanwhile, Romeo has no idea how much the online trolling is hurting Cher and is oblivious when she starts researching skin bleaching creams to remove her birthmark.

Cher wants to know why Romeo isn't spending time with her anymore (Picture: Lime Pictures)

Later he tells her that he thinks her birthmark is cute... but she soon puts him on the spot by asking why he doesn't spend any time with her anymore.

Hollyoaks is shown Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm