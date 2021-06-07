Home and Away spoilers: Ryder and Chloe get a BIG SURPRISE!

Ryder and Chloe are determined to get their new business venture off the ground on Home and Away. And Ziggy has a SURPRISE for the couple...

Ryder and Chloe are determined to get their food truck up and running on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But in the meantime, Ryder Jackson (played by Lukas Radovich) is back working at the Bait Shop.

Ryder's former restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) can't help but make a snide remark about him working there.

But Mac's sniffy attitude just makes Ryder and Chloe want to succeed more.

The couple's luck is looking up when Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) has a BIG surprise for them.

Are Ryder and Chloe about to get up and running sooner than they thought?

Ari and Mia share their baby news around town on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) decide to reveal their baby news to friends and family.

Ari's confession comes as a SHOCK to his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne).

While Mia feels guilty that she will have to ask new boss Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) for maternity leave in the future.

Are the couple definitely sure they have made the right decision?

Mackenzie is not in the mood to forgive and forget on Home and Away

ALSO, Ziggy wonders if it's time to try and make amends with Mac.

However, when Ziggy tries to apologise for booting Mac out of the farmhouse, she doesn't get quite the reaction she was expecting...

Is Ziggy and Mac's friendship definitely history?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR