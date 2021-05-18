Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane Parata uncover a SHOCK secret?

Tane Parata is curious about the reason why Ziggy broke-up with ex-boyfriend Dean on Home and Away. Will he discover the KILLER truth?

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is looking for answers on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

He wants to know why his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) broke up with her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor).

But of course, Ziggy does not want to reveal the REAL reason she and Dean called it quits.

That would mean exposing a certain KILLER SECRET involving Dean and his buddy, Colby Thorne!

Unaware of what happened, Tane starts questioning Colby's sister Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller)...

Is the dark past about to be stirred-up again?

Or can Ziggy shut down Tane's investigation before the truth comes out?

Will Nikau turn down the offer of a modelling contract on Home and Away?

Meanwhile, Nikaua Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is not exactly jumping at the chance to become Summer Bay's Next Top Model!

Nikau has been contacted by a modelling agency.

He decides to arrange a lunch with the agency so he can turn down their offer in person.

Or will Nikau's girlfriend Bella find a way to change his mind?

Tori still blames Jasmine after Lewis tried to KILL Christian on Home and Away

Elsewhere in the Bay, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) shows her face in public for the first time since the arrest of her boyfriend, Lewis Hayes.

Hospital nurse Lewis was finally caught after trying to frame doctor Christian Green (Ditch Davey) for the death of several patients at the hospital.

Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) tries to assure Jasmine she has done nothing wrong.

Unfortunately, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) sees things in a different light.

Tori still blames nurse Jasmine for not reporting or stopping troubled Lewis sooner!

Can Christian find a way to convince angry Tori to give Jasmine another chance?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR