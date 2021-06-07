Home and Away spoilers: Tori Morgan clashes with Christian Green

Tori Morgan is getting annoyed with fiance Christian's daring and risky behaviour on Home and Away. Can the couple reach a compromise?

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) is losing her patience with fiance Christian Green (Ditch Davey) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Tori's still mortified after respectable surgeon Christian flashed his private parts on the very public beach for a skinny dip!

Christian stripped off for an early morning swim on Home and Away!

But Christian seems to be looking for a new lease for life after his recent near-death experience.

Tori would much rather focus on the plans for their upcoming wedding.

But instead, Christian starts talking about going Arctic freediving in Norway!

The scene is set for a BIG argument between Tori Morgan and Christian…

Ryder and Chloe have an idea for a new business on Home and Away

Meanwhile, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) are alarmed when Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) gives them an ultimatum.

Roo wants to know what their "surprise" employment plans are by that afternoon.

Or she will find the unemployed couple jobs to do around the Caravan Park and Bait Shop!

Ryder and Chloe are excited when they settle on the idea of running a food truck in the Surf Club car park!

But when Roo teaches them about profit forecasts and overheads, Ryder and Chloe realise they are going to need a whole lot of money to get their business up and running.

All seems lost until a Summer Bay resident offers to help them out!

Leah is determined to continue the search for Susie on Home and Away

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is still on a mission to find conwoman Susie McAllister.

But John Palmer (Shane Withington) can't bring himself to continue the search.

It's causing John too much stress and heartbreak after he was so easily fooled by scheming Susie.

However, there's a development in the search when a visitor to town reveals he too was duped by Susie.

Will Leah and John join forces with another of Susie's victims?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5 Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR