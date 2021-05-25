Home and Away spoilers: Will Nikau Parata QUIT his modelling job?

It's lights, camera, action for Nikau Parata on Home and Away! But will his modelling career be short-lived when he storms out of the photoshoot?

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and his girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) are off to the big city on Home and Away.

Nikau has been signed to a modelling agency.

At the same time, Bella has been offered an internship with top photographer, Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne, who previously played the character Taj Coppin on Neighbours)

Bella is impressed as she watches Emmett at work during a photoshoot.

Nikau Parata fails to impress at the photoshoot on Home and Away

Nikau reluctantly signed the modelling contract because he wants Bella to benefit too.

But as soon as his first photoshoot gets underway, Nikau snaps under pressure.

Modelling agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) and photographer Emmett are NOT impressed.

It looks like Nikau's modelling career could be short-lived when he storms off the set halfway through the photoshoot...

Christian is haunted by his near-death experience on Home and Away...

Back in Summer Bay, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) are in a wedding whirlwind.

After recent events, the couple have realised life is short.

So they have decided to get married in just three weeks time!

However, all is not well with Christian.

The doctor suffers a flashback to his recent near-death experience at the hands of vengeful nurse, Lewis Hayes.

Christian reckons he could hear the conversation between fiancee Tori and co-worker Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), even though he was clinically dead.

Tori is thrown by Christian's spooky experience and unsure what to think.

Does Christian need professional help to deal with his life/death trauma?

Ari and Mia remember the baby they lost on Home and Away...

Meanwhile, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) offers to babysit Grace for Tori and Christian while they take a yoga class.

But the experience brings back painful memories of the baby that Ari and girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) lost.

