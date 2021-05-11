Neighbours spoilers: Bea Nilsson investigates Sheila Canning

Is there something shady about Sheila Canning on Neighbours? Bea Nilsson is suspicious of the visiting businesswoman. WHAT is she up to?

Bea has discovered a mystery file on Ned Willis (Ben Hall) in businesswoman Sheila's car.

Garage mechanic Bea decides to "borrow" the file...

She shares her suspicions with Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Ned's girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer).

The file is a comprehensive dossier on Ned.

It even includes those SEXY Fandangle pics!

WHY is Sheila investigating Ned?

Let's hope she's not another stalker like Scarlett Brady!

Why are things so tense between Toadie and Melanie in the office on Neighbours?

Meanwhile, things are a bit tense at Rebecchi Law.

Toadie (Ryan Maloney) gets on Melanie Pearson's (Lucinda Cowden) case when she is late to work.

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) notices the tension between Toadie and Melanie.

Mackenzie reckons Toadie is being most unfair with his harsh treatment of Melanie.

So she decides to confront him about acting like the big, bad boss.

BUT is there more to this workplace tension than meets the eye?

