Neighbours spoilers: Goodbye! Emmett Donaldson leaves Ramsay Street

It's a sad day for Aaron and David as foster teenager Emmett Donaldson decides to go and live in New Zealand on Neighbours.

It's OFFICIAL! Emmett Donaldson (played by Ezra Justin) is moving to New Zealand on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Emmett's troubled mum Jenna (Anna Lise Phillips) has got her life back on track.

So Emmett has decided to give their relationship another try.

But Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are sad at the thought of saying goodbye to their foster teenager after all this time.

But it's a bittersweet farewell since Emmett's older brother, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) is still on the run...

Harlow is secretly spending time with runaway boyfriend Brent on Neighbours

Only Brent's girlfriend, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) knows where teenage fugitive Brent is hiding out.

Harlow's ex-boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) is shocked when he finds out she has tracked him down.

Hendrix has never been a fan of Brent and is worried the bad boy is going to get Harlow into BIG trouble!

Harlow doesn't seem to be in any rush to report Brent to the police.

Will Hendrix be the one to make sure Hendrix turns himself in for the recent break-in at The Hive?

Toadie accuses Hendrix of cheating on Mackenzie on Neighbours!

ALSO, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) gets the wrong idea that Hendrix and Harlow are back together!

Toadie does not like the idea of Hendrix cheating on new girlfriend, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone).

But how will Hendrix react when Toadie confronts him over his "cheating"?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5