Neighbours spoilers: Harlow Robinson is REUNITED with Brent Colefax!

Harlow Robinson is secretly reunited with her runaway boyfriend Brent on Neighbours! But she could get into BIG trouble for helping a fugitive...

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) is keeping a BIG secret on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

She has managed to track down her runaway boyfriend, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston)!

Brent has gone into hiding since getting involved in the recent break-in at The Hive.

Harlow is desperate to sneak away from Ramsay Street and meet Brent at a SECRET location.

But her unsuspecting friends and family keep occupying her time.

Will Harlow's ex-boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) unexpectedly come to the rescue?

And what will Harlow's friends and family do if they find out she is helping fugitive, Brent?

Roxy is excited when she hears about a new job opportunity on Neighbours

Meanwhile, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) has her eye on a NEW job opportunity.

Lassiters bosses, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are looking for a manager for The Flamingo Bar.

Since Roxy is part of the Robinson/Willis household, she's confident she stands a good chance of getting the job.

Or does she?

Will Karl discover the truth about Toadie and Melanie's SECRET relationship on Neighbours?

Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) continues his secret romance with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

But could it be that Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) is about to rumble the pair?

Karl becomes suspicious about Toadie's shifty behaviour.

So the doctor turns detective and decides to follow Toadie and find out what he's up to!

Will Toadie and Melanie's secret be discovered?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5