Neighbours spoilers: Harlow Robinson has an ULTIMATUM for Paul

Harlow Robinson agrees to give Paul another chance on Neighbours. But there's a catch. Harlow wants something in return. But WHAT?

Harlow Robinson (played by Jemma Donovan) is still furious with her granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Harlow blames Paul for playing a part in driving away her boyfriend, Brent Colefax, who has gone on the run.

But could it be that Harlow and Paul are about to call a truce?

Harlow has an ultimatum for Paul.

She will give him another chance.

But only if he agrees to hire his private investigator to track down runaway Brent!

Paul decided Brent was trouble from day one.

But will he be forced to change his tune if he wants the chance to reconnect with his granddaughter?

Find out WHY Melanie is hiding under a desk on today's episode of Neighbours!

Everyone was most surprised when Toadie Rebecchi (played by Ryan Maloney) went on a date with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) earlier this year.

The pair eventually agreed not to mix business and pleasure, since Melanie now works at Rebecchi Law.

But it turns out they've totally been hiding a secret!

Toadie and Melanie can barely keep their hands off each other!

Yesterday, they almost got caught by Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).

Today they have another near-miss, this time with neighbour Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou).

Toadie and Melanie realise they are going to have to be much more careful if they want to keep their secret affair under wraps.

Nicolette SNAPS and drops an ultimatum on Neighbours!

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) settles back into Number 24.

Nicolette's girlfriend, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and her mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) are both being super-supportive.

However, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) are getting on her nerves.

The future co-parents hardly seem bothered that Nicolette almost lost their baby when she had her accident.

Aaron and David are still preoccupied with all the drama surrounding runaway Brent and his brother Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin).

Annoyed that the couple are putting the foster teenagers first, Nicolette drops a shocking ultimatum...

