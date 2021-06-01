Neighbours spoilers: Levi Canning buys Bea Nilsson a car!

Bea Nilsson continues to have doubts about her relationship on Neighbours. But before she can make a decision Levi unexpectedly buys her a new car!

Things seem to be back on track between Bea Nilsson (played by Bonnie Anderson) and her boyfriend Levi Canning (Richie Morris) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bea managed to rock their relationship when she was a bit too honest in her first podcast.

But now Levi is pulling out all the stops to prove he is fully committed to their relationship.

However, it's all proving a bit much for Bea and she is starting to have doubts about where the romance is heading.

Bea confides in businesswoman Sheila C (Shareena Clanton) that all might not be well with her relationship.

But before Bea gets the chance to raise the matter with Levi, she gets a surprise...

Levi has just bought her a car!

Will Bea decide to keep her reservations to herself?

Paul is making a whole lot of trouble for Brent on Neighbours

Over at Number 22, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is in BIG trouble.

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) saw Paul visiting Holden Brice at the Remand Centre.

Paul's angry wife Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) demands some answers.

Will Paul be forced to admit he has convinced Holden to change his statement and blame everything on Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston)?

As Holden awaits his fate behind bars, is it too late for Paul to undo the damage he has set in motion?

Yashvi is not a fan of the new look Harold's Cafe on Neighbours!

Meanwhile, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is thrilled to open the new, refurbished Harold's Cafe.

But her bubble is burst when Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is critical of all the changes new manager Nicolette has made.

Yashvi still thinks of Harold's Cafe being run by her mum, Dipi.

As Yashvi continues to be critical of the new-look premises, Nicolette's patience starts to wear thin...

