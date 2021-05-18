Neighbours spoilers: WHO saves Ned Willis from getting sacked?

Ned Willis is certain he'll be sacked as manager of The Hive once Paul finds out about his betrayal on Neighbours. But there's a SURPRISE in store...

Ned Willis (played by Ben Hall) is expecting to be sacked by boss Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) on Neighbours (1:45pm/5:30pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After all, Ned betrayed Paul by secretly giving businesswoman Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton) confidential financial information about The Hive.

The tip-off has shaken-up Paul's plan to sell The Hive to Sheila.

But to Ned's surprise, Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) does not tell husband Paul about Ned's betrayal!

It seems Ned has been saved by Sheila who won over Terese with an unexpected business proposal.

WHAT led Sheila to decide to bail-out Ned?

And how long will Terese manage to keep the truth from Paul?

Harlow is determined to find runaway Brent on Neighbours

Meanwhile, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is determined to find her runaway boyfriend, Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston).

Brent went on the run after getting involved in a break-in at The Hive.

Harlow is curious to discover an anonymous user has been accessing the Year 13 information portal at Erinsborough High.

Harlow sneaks into the school to make contact with the mystery messenger.

Could it be Brent?

And what will Harlow do when her ex-boyfriend, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) catches her in the building?

What's next for Bea on Neighbours?

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, Levi Canning (Richie Morris) is thrilled that he and girlfriend Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) have exchanged the 'L-word'.

It seems Levi and Bea's relationship is back on track after she blamed him for getting her sacked from her job at Fitzgerald Motors.

Bea throws herself into working on her new podcast while she tries to decide what jobs to apply for.

But could it be that getting sacked was a blessing in disguise?

Bea feels it might be time to forge a new path and find a fresh challenge.

But WHAT?

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5