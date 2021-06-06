TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 7th June

Spring Into Summer is just one of the gems on today...

Alan chats to Julie Hesmondhalgh in the final Spring Into Summer, Dervla Kirwan stars in new Alibi drama Smother, and former MP Ruth Davidson looks at Football's Gambling Addiction. Here's what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Smother, 9pm, Alibi (box set) Virgin/Sky Box Sets/NOW

Mum’s the word? Val and her daughters

Fans of whodunnits like Broadchurch are in for a treat with this Irish seaside murder-mystery starring Dervla Kirwan as Val, a manipulative mammy keeping a tight grip on family secrets. Tonight bad blood is shaken and stirred at Val’s 50th birthday when she reveals to her husband Denis she’s moving in with lover Carl. Afterwards you could cut the cake and the atmosphere with the same knife. The couple’s youngest daughter Grace has a drunken meltdown and guests quickly disappear. The next morning the family are dealing with more than a hangover. Denis has fallen to his death off a local cliff! The six-part series continues tomorrow...

★★★★ ER

Spring Into Summer, 8pm, ITV (Scotland Thursday, Wales Friday)

Actor Julie Hesmondhalgh, who’s just been starring in new BBC1 drama The Pact, is Alan’s final guest as his series draws to a close. The former Corrie star shares her memories of her time in Weatherfield, talks about her plans for the future and her love of the countryside near her Manchester home. Meanwhile, Alan helps pamper some prize-worthy poultry, carpenter Wayne demonstrates how to make a stylish pizza-oven area using old pallets, and Camilla plants herbs perfect for tasty toppings.

★★★★ TL

Football's Gambling Addiction, 7.30pm, C4

Ruth Davidson looks at an ugly side of the beautiful game

Many people don’t watch a football match these days without betting on anything from how many yellow cards a player’s going to get to who’ll score first. Former politician Ruth Davidson investigates how football and gambling have become so intertwined. She also meets the family of Chris, who took his own life when he was 25 after becoming addicted to online football gambling during the 2014 World Cup.

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Before We Die, seasons one and two, All 4

Before We Die, Swedish-style

Not the new UK version on C4, but the original Swedish series. When her colleague disappears, detective Hanna (Marie Richardson) takes over his text-message contact with the undercover operative he has placed inside a crime syndicate.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Damned United, 11.30pm, BBC2 (not NI)

Michael Sheen is electrifying in this absorbing account of legendary football manager Brian Clough’s doomed 44-day tenure as manager of reigning champions Leeds United in 1974. The film’s finely honed script provides delicate footwork through the difficult time-hopping structure and you don’t have to be a football fan or someone over 50 to thrill to this terrific tale of belligerence, brilliance and the beautiful game.

Live sport

International Football: Germany v Latvia 7.40pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Spring Into Summer on TV tonight – more tips or the garden and living the country life

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!