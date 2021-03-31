Alan Carr interview — 'My Epic Gameshow will be perfect Easter viewing!'

Alan Carr is back with supersized sets, bigger prizes and even a live band for a new version of Name That Tune as his Epic Gameshow returns to ITV.

The series, which features reboots of nostalgic classics including Bullseye, Strike It Lucky and The Price Is Right, begins with a Play Your Cards Right celebrity special, featuring ex football manager and King of the Jungle Harry Redknapp and his wife, Sandra.

"It’s perfect Easter viewing," says Alan. "And it’s great that Harry and Sandra Redknapp are on it. I actually met them years ago on holiday in Sardinia. Me and Paul [Drayton, Alan’s husband] were having a gin and tonic on the terrace and guess who walked in! We ended up getting on like a house on fire, so Play Your Cards Right is like a proper reunion. I might actually ditch the questions and just show slides of our holiday instead!"

Here, we let you know when you can watch Epic Gameshow on ITV, plus Alan Carr, 44, reveals more about what’s to come in this second series…

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow has been confirmed to start on ITV on Saturday April 3 at 8.35pm. There are seven shows in this second series, and each episode will be available on the ITV Hub afterwards.

Alan Carr spills the beans on what’s different in Epic Gameshow this time around...

Alan Carr says: "The prizes are better than ever. They’re the best prizes on telly. There aren’t many game shows where you can win a new kitchen, a car and a holiday on the one show. I mean, take that Tipping Point! But it’s been such a crappy year and everyone’s broke and gagging for a holiday or a new car to put a smile on their face. So I think there will be a lot of tears and some real determination to get the questions right — there’s a lot to play for, especially when everyone’s feeling a bit down in the dumps."

Alan Carr on the new supersized version of Name That Tune...

"Because I’m old I remember Name That Tune in the 1980s with Lionel Blair and Maggie Moone singing the songs, but I never knew how the contestants got the tunes so quickly. I always test these games on myself and my brain just went into meltdown with this — you won’t believe how frustrating it is. I was a bit worried about how we were going to do Name That Tune but of course it’s supersize so we have a huge band and live singers. It’s so funny and energetic, I think everyone’s going to love it."

Alan Carr reveals the gossip behind Series Two of Epic Gameshow...

"It was good fun last time around and when I heard these shows were coming back I was like, oh that’s good. But then I heard we’re doing 11 of them and a Christmas special! Is it tiring? Tell me about it! It’s those stairs on Strike it Lucky. I have buns of steel going up and down them! I mean it’s not really hard work, but you’ve got Play Your Cards Right and then you’ve got to learn the rules for Bullseye again. Then you do Bullseye and you’ve got to remember Strike it Lucky. So you have to keep your wits about you!"

Alan Carr hosting 'Play Your Cards' Right for his 'Epic Gameshow'. (Image credit: ITV)

Alan Carr reveals the show he’s most excited about hosting…

"Probably The Price Is Right. I like that one because you get a bit of eye candy with the man showing off the prizes… you know, like when he opens and shuts the posh fridge or the doors of the car! But my dream gameshow and the one we haven’t done yet would be The Generation Game with Melanie Sykes as my Isla St Clair. Obviously it’s been done a few times before to varying degrees of success, but I feel it’s my kind of thing."

"We all grew up with Bruce Forsyth. He’s in our DNA, so I end up saying things that he used to say like ‘Good game, good game!’ or ‘Didn’t they do well’ and all that. He’s the one you turn to when you want to be a good game show host. And I feel really sad about Des O’Connor dying recently and me hosting Take Your Pick. I really want to do them proud."

Alan Carr tells us his plans for Easter…

"I’ll be filming this in Manchester over Easter. I lived there for seven years and I absolutely love the city, but it’s so weird with no shops or bars open yet. Normally Manchester is synonymous with catching up with friends and staggering around a few bars, so it will be weird being sober and just having a Covid-friendly Easter egg! But I do like Easter chocolate. It’s funny, we’re not religious and my mum always forgot what day you’d eat Easter eggs, so we’d have ours on Good Friday instead of Easter Sunday! We also liked to watch religious movies like The Ten Commandments or Ben-Hur — anything with sandals, togas and chariots!"

Alan Carr reveals his post-lockdown plans...

"I think I’m on the telly enough at the moment, so I’ve got my stand-up tour starting. That was all raring to go last April before lockdown so that will be happening from September all the way up until Christmas. I’m also desperate for a holiday, but now there’s a £5000 fine to go abroad, it might have to be Great Yarmouth!"

