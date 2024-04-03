Alex Rider stars Otto Farrant and Vicky McClure on their 'biggest threat' yet
Alex Rider season 3 stars Otto Farrant and Vicky McClure spoke to us about what's in store for the new season.
Alex Rider season 3 is coming to Amazon Freevee on Friday, April 5, and the stars have teased that this season focuses on the teenage spy's biggest threat yet.
Otto Farrant plays the titular Alex Rider, with Vicky McClure as his handler Mrs. Jones. As the story continues, we will see how their dynamic has changed, in a season that they have both teased is "the best yet"!
Season 3 is adapted from the fifth book in Anthony Horowitz's Alex Rider series, titled Scorpia. The series sees Scorpia under new leadership, where they're planning to extort the British Government using their new super weapon the Invisible Sword, which is capable of causing catastrophic damage.
So Alex is faced with a threat that is both personal and deadly, and there'll be plenty of drama along the way.
Here, Otto Farrant and Vicky McClure told us what to expect from their characters this time around...
Can you tell us a little bit about Alex and Mrs Jones' journey in season 3?
Otto: "So season three picks up very soon after season two, the end of season two, and Alex has been tasked with finding Scorpia and finding the widow.
"He's really on a mission to sort of find out the truth about his history about his family, but also to take down this international terrorist organization who pose the biggest threat that he's faced, and the biggest threat to the world at that moment. So the stakes are high in this one."
Vicky: "The stakes are very high, the department is in a very tricky spot, I guess at the moment there are lots of different departments that are trying to put their nose into their business as well. So there's a lot going on there. But I think in terms of character, we can tell straight away that there is a real breakdown between Mrs. Jones and Alex.
"I personally think it's the strongest series yet. I think the action and the elevation of everything are clear to see. And I think it's just the dedication of everybody's characters that they've been able to develop over such a long time now has grown. And, you know, I felt the same with Mrs. Jones, it felt like, the more we got into it, the more we could explore her as a character, not just when she's in the department, but, you know, we get to see her at home and things like that. So yeah, it's been quite fun."
Can you tell us a little bit about the characters' dynamic this time around?
Otto: "There's always been a very maternal, protective role from Mrs. Jones towards Alex because he's been thrown into the deep end, so many times.
"He's asking: Who are your friends, and who are your enemies, those lines become very blurred, it becomes very grey, especially for Alex and, and lots of twists and turns and lies lead to the ultimate climax between our two characters."
Vicky: "Yeah, it's a heavy load to carry towards the end. But it's a real joy as actors to play. Series one saw an interesting dynamic and relationship for these two, but it's great to see where that's headed."
Were there any scenes you found challenging?
Otto: "The great thing about this show is that it is such a challenge. It's such a marathon to run, we shoot over six months, and you're coming up against some heavyweight actors as well, to learn from and also to play with, so it's always challenging.
"But if I were to pick one scene that was really challenging. There's a big scene towards the end of this series, which for anyone who watches it, you'll know what I'm talking about. And it was just trying to bring that to life and make it feel as real as possible. It was a hard thing to do, but I think everyone's going to be really excited."
Vicky: "It was a tricky scene, but with Otto being such a collaborative actor and an executive producer on the show, as well and having a great director, and all those elements, really helped. And that creates something that you weren't expecting and it tends to be quite unique and raw. So hopefully that's come across."
What are your personal highlights from this season?
Otto: "I think this is the best season yet to be honest. In terms of action, with pretty much every single episode, we've got an action set piece, sort of on the edge of your seats moment. And if I were to pick some highlights, I mean, we filmed in Malta!
"We've shot this show over five years. And in that time, we've had a pandemic, so we couldn't go away. You know, we did Amsterdam in Lincolnshire. We did Romania at the beginning of the season, but it was so nice to go to Malta and its expansive landscapes with the sun setting, and it just makes that show feel so much more international and really, really classy as well."
Vicky: "For me, I love the family feel that this show brings because your mom and dad will enjoy it too. It does teeter on the edge of "the danger is real." And it's it's not spoon-fed at all. So there is this kind of concentration that you need to keep up with the plot.
"And yet, there are really beautiful friendships that you know, are so important and probably the driving force of the whole show because Alex is, is a good guy. He's got a kind heart. He's morally sound, it's a good message to be sending out to youngsters, and it's also a fiercely entertaining show. I think having something you can watch as a family that isn't a film or a one-off is great... you can sit and binge and that is wonderful."
Finally, what's next for you both?
Vicky: "Well, Insomnia is the next thing that's coming out for me. On Paramount Plus, it's an adaptation from a Sarah Pinborough novel."
Otto: "At the moment, I am just trying to get this show out and then and enjoy it. Like, it's been such a big part of my life, and also just waiting to find the right challenge to take on next. Because it's really difficult. You come up with this kind of character and then trying to find something that is going to take you further is a really hard thing to find."
Alex Rider season 3 arrives on Amazon Freevee on Friday, April 5.
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!