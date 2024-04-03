Alex Rider stars Otto Farrant and Vicky McClure on their 'biggest threat' yet

Otto: "So season three picks up very soon after season two, the end of season two, and Alex has been tasked with finding Scorpia and finding the widow.

"He's really on a mission to sort of find out the truth about his history about his family, but also to take down this international terrorist organization who pose the biggest threat that he's faced, and the biggest threat to the world at that moment. So the stakes are high in this one."

Vicky: "The stakes are very high, the department is in a very tricky spot, I guess at the moment there are lots of different departments that are trying to put their nose into their business as well. So there's a lot going on there. But I think in terms of character, we can tell straight away that there is a real breakdown between Mrs. Jones and Alex.

"I personally think it's the strongest series yet. I think the action and the elevation of everything are clear to see. And I think it's just the dedication of everybody's characters that they've been able to develop over such a long time now has grown. And, you know, I felt the same with Mrs. Jones, it felt like, the more we got into it, the more we could explore her as a character, not just when she's in the department, but, you know, we get to see her at home and things like that. So yeah, it's been quite fun."