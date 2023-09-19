As a big Hallmark Channel fan, these are the Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies I'm excited about

Lacey Chabert and the cast of Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Hallmark Channel is kicking off the holiday season with its Countdown to Christmas 2023 schedule. As a huge fan of Hallmark holiday movies, I can't wait for this year's slate.

Beginning October 20, Hallmark is unwrapping three new movies each week every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a special stuffed schedule of seven new movies over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Fans will delight in seeing familiar faces like Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, Tyler Hynes, Ryan Paevey, Andrew Walker and Catherine Bell, along with a host of newcomers making their Hallmark debut this year, including Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes and Robert Picardo, William Moseley (The Royals), Emily Tennant and Rick Hoffman.

With over 40 movies to choose from, it was nearly impossible to pick the five movies I'm most excited about, but I think I pulled it off. The list I've created features international destinations, a highly-anticipated sequel and several beloved Hallmark actors along with some of the newcomers mentioned above.

Checkin' It Twice

Kim Matula, Kevin McGarry and the cast of Checkin' It Twice (Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

Christmas and hockey? Sign us up! Countdown to Christmas 2023 kicks off on the ice with Checkin' It Twice, featuring Hallmark veterans Kim Matula (Ghosts of Christmas Always) and Kevin McGarry (When Calls the Heart).

"A journeyman hockey player (McGarry) falls for a real estate agent (Matula) in a career crisis when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s backyard."

Checkin' It Twice premieres Friday, October 20 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Joyeux Noel

Jaicy Elliot and Brant Daugherty talking in Joyeux Noel (Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

Countdown to Christmas is hopping the pond to France to celebrate the holiday spirit. Jaicy Elliott (Grey's Anatomy) and Brant Daugherty (Pretty Little Liars) have a mystery to solve in Joyeux Noel.

"When a romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the imagination of copy editor Lea (Elliot), she is sent to France with pragmatic reporter Mark (Daugherty) to uncover the mystery behind the artist."

Joyeux Noel premieres Sunday, October 29, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Christmas in Notting Hill

Sarah Ramos and William Moseley in Christmas in Notting Hill (Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

Countdown to Christmas continues on its merry world tour with a stop in jolly old England for a heartwarming tale about a footballer who falls for the one woman in the city who doesn't know who he is.

"Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy (William Moseley), has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Sarah Ramos) — a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is."

Christmas in Notting Hill premieres Saturday, November 25, at 6 pm ET/PT.

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Lacey Chabert and the cast of Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

This festive follow-up to 2022's hit Haul Out the Holly sees Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown's Emily and Jared celebrating the holidays as a couple. Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up also features the return of Ellen Travolta, John Travolta's sister, whose wish to star in a Hallmark movie was granted by Chabert. Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Seth Morris and Jennifer Aspen also star.

"As the holidays approach, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane's uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta) and Pamela (Peterman) to make this year's Christmas celebrations the best yet — even if being the HOA president's girlfriend doesn't stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty (Morris, Aspen), it looks like this year's competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain — this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!"

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up premieres Saturday, November 25, at 8 pm ET/PT.

A Biltmore Christmas

Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha in A Biltmore Christmas (Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

Go on location to the Biltmore House for A Biltmore Christmas. Not only does the movie star two Hallmark heavy hitters in Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, but it also features two icons from the Star Trek universe: Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard season 3) and Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager).

"Lucy Hardgrove (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife!, which was filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House. When the head of the studio isn't satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original's feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Polaha), one of the film's stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever."

A Biltmore Christmas premieres Sunday, November 26, at 8 pm ET/PT.