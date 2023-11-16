Best. Christmas. Ever! cast: who's who in the festive comedy

Best. Christmas. Ever! sees Jackie Jennings (Brandy Norwood) send a boastful Christmas newsletter about her perfect life every year that makes her college frenemy Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham) insecure.

But when a twist of fate results in Charlotte and her family unexpectedly spending Christmas at the Jennings household, she decides to seize the opportunity to prove Jackie's life isn't as perfect as she makes it out to be.

Will the pair put aside their differences and find joy in Christmas?

Let's meet the cast of Best. Christmas. Ever!...

Meet the Best. Christmas. Ever! cast

Brandy Norwood as Jackie Jennings

(Image credit: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Brandy Norwood plays Jackie Jennings, who is excited when her college friends Charlotte and Rob Sanders unexpectedly arrive on her snowy doorstep just days before Christmas.

She's a supportive friend to Charlotte and her college ex-boyfriend, Rob, and a caring wife and mother. She seems to have the perfect life and an insecure Charlotte sets out to prove Jackie's life isn't as amazing as she makes out.

R&B superstar Brandy famously played the titular role in the sitcom Moesha. She has also appeared in Cinderella, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Descendants: The Rise of Red and Queens.

Heather Graham as Charlotte Sanders

(Image credit: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Heather Graham portrays Charlotte Sanders, who unwillingly ends up at Jackie's house over the festive period.

Now that she and her family are stuck spending Christmas with the Jennings, Charlotte resorts to extreme lengths to prove that Jackie’s life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. But after she nearly ruins the holiday, she must figure out how to move on from her complicated feelings towards Jackie to save Christmas.

Heather has had roles in The Hangover franchise, Killing Me Softly, Drugstore Cowboy, Austin Powers and Scream 2.

Matt Cedeño as Valentino

(Image credit: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Matt Cedeño stars as Valentino, Jackie's hunky husband. He is planning and directing the annual Christmas pageant. He's kind-hearted and is delighted to host the Sanders family for Christmas.

Matt is known for his roles as Brandon Walker in the soap opera Days of our Lives and gang leader Cristobal in Power. He's also starred in Devious Maids, Z Nation, Ruthless and Blood, Sweat and Lies.

Jason Biggs as Rob Sanders

(Image credit: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Jason Biggs is Rob Sanders, Charlotte's loving husband, who is proud of their humble family life. The optimist used to date Jackie in college and they were both in a No Doubt cover band.

Jason is best known for playing Jim Levenstein in the American Pie comedy franchise, as well as Larry Bloom in Orange is the New Black. His other acting credits include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wedding Daze, My Best Friend's Girl and Saving Silverman.

Madison Skye Validum as Beatrix Jennings

(Image credit: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Madison Skye Validum plays Beatrix Jennings, Jackie and Valentino's 10 year old daughter. She is a child prodigy, but may be too intelligent for her own good as she recruits Grant and Dora to investigate whether Santa is real.

Madison has previously been in Ivy + Bean, Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance, Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go and Dashing Through the Snow.

Wyatt Hunt as Grant Sanders

(Image credit: Scott Everett White/Netflix)

Wyatt Hunt stars as Grant Sanders, Charlotte and Rob's mischievous son who is the reason behind their stay at the Jennings after a GPS mishap. He believes he's a ninja warrior and has a trusty sidekick — a stuffed toy called Monkey Bob.

Wyatt's previous project includes Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses, The First Lady, Dopesick and Life @ Stipe.

Abby Villasmil as Dora Sanders

Abby Villasmil is Dora Sanders, Rob and Charlotte's daughter whose obsession with Marvel has made her believe that she has her own superpowers and is on a mission to figure out what they are.

Abby's other work includes The Graduates, Studio C and Haul out the Holly.

Best. Christmas. Ever! airs on Thursday, November 16 on Netflix.