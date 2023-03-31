Beyond Paradise boss teases what's next after heartbreaking cliffhanger

"When we knew we were going ahead with this, one of the first questions we asked was 'where are Martha and Humphrey at now?' The name of the show sort of sets out our stall: we've done a big happy ending for them in Death In Paradise and we decided that the question is, what comes next? When you've got the thing you always wanted, what happens now?

"At the age those characters are, wanting to start a family felt like a very traditional, honest and normal thing to do. We didn't want to do a big 'issue' show, but that said, there are a lot of people who have tried to have children and haven't been able to, who then have to move beyond that and look at what their life would be like if children aren't part of it, and that felt like something we really wanted to dramatise.

"I remember seeing someone on Twitter asking for an example of a show with a genuinely happy couple right at the heart of it, and not a big 'will they, won't they?' storyline. That's what Humphrey and Martha are, and I love it for that — we're not playing a 'will they, won't they?', we're playing 'these two are meant to be together, they love each other, but life is tricky', and that's the very heart of the show. Kris and Sally have a very special chemistry on screen, and from that point of view it was easy to throw challenges at Humphrey and Martha because we just knew that Kris and Sally would deliver, and then some."