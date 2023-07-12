Coronation Street summer preview 2023: the 7 HOTTEST plot twists coming to Weatherfield

Things are about to get heated on the cobbles this summer.

There's no hope of a beach getaway for the Coronation Street residents as the cobbles is set to be rocked by more explosive drama this summer.

From a deadly romance to a forbidden affair, it's all set to kick off as Sarah Barlow's mystery baby daddy will be exposed and Daisy Midgeley struggles with her complicated love life.

Read on for all the explosive storyline spoilers coming to Weatherfield this summer...

Jenny Connor in a killer romance

Jenny Connor is set for a deadly romance as she gets involved with killer Stephen Reid. (Image credit: ITV)

It’s well known that pubs are going bust left, right and centre, and Rovers Return landlady Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) will soon start to worry that her own beloved boozer could be headed the same way. Profit margins are slim, and the books make for grim reading.

As stressed Jenny considers her options, the attention of a handsome businessman proves a welcome distraction. Shame that man is serial killer Stephen Reid! Stephen (Todd Boyce), by that point, is single, though we’re sworn to secrecy as to whether or not he snuffs out poor Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox).

"Jenny is going to have to strap herself in because this summer she’s on an emotional roller coaster!" teases Sally Ann.

"Jenny finds herself needing help. Stephen knows how much things mean to her, and he gives her advice with her best interests at heart."

As Jenny gets closer to the suave Canadian, she’s oblivious to the fact he bumped off her former lover Leo and his dad Teddy. But could Stephen get clumsy and give the game away? And if he does let something slip that makes her suspicious, our Jen could be the one to expose his evil deeds…

"She absolutely would be like a dog with a bone, but I don’t think for a minute that she would think he could be murderous!" says Sally Ann. "Stephen genuinely loves Jenny. She may be the only person he could be honest with. I don’t know what the future holds for them but I adore working with Todd!"

Who's the father of Sarah Barlow's baby?

The paternity of Sarah Barlow's baby hangs heavily over her relationship with Adam. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah Barlow has it all — a gorgeous husband and family, a career on the up, and a flat that wouldn’t look out of place on the Farrow & Ball website. But for how much longer? She and Adam plough on following her affair with dodgy Damon Hay (Ciaran Griffiths), but hanging over them is the paternity of her unborn baby.

It won’t be long before the DNA results are in, but will they go Sarah’s way?

"It’s probably more interesting if the baby is Damon’s," muses Tina O’Brien, who plays her. "But for Sarah’s happy ever after, I’d like it to be Adam’s."

But there’s a bigger issue at play here than just genetics. In scenes to air this week, Adam (Sam Robertson) suffers a panic attack, and we can reveal there are more to come. The solicitor struggles to shake off his wife’s betrayal, and the future of their marriage rests not so much on test results but on whether the trust between them can be restored. Can things ever really be the same again?

"I actually quite like the idea that they can’t be together; that they should be together but circumstance has damaged their relationship and it’s hard to get that back, as much as they might want to," says Tina.

"It will depend if the trust is eroded too much. Maybe they’ll go their separate ways but still be there for each other because they can’t just switch those feelings off."

Daisy Midgeley in a love dilemma

Daisy Midgeley is torn between Daniel Osbourne and Ryan Connor. (Image credit: ITV)

Daisy, Daisy, give us your answer, do: Is it Daniel or Ryan you want?

The barmaid is given a bit of breathing space from her complicated love life when Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) takes a break from Weatherfield to spend time with mum Michelle in Ireland.

Will a few weeks of focusing on Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) and his young son Bertie prove the perfect tonic, or will Ryan’s absence make Miss Midgeley’s heart grow fonder? And could a relationship between her and Ryan ever work, anyway?

"Personally, I don’t know if it would be a good idea, because it stems from so much trauma," says Charlotte Jordan who plays Daisy. "I don’t know how healthy it is.

"Daisy does have a lot in common with Ryan, so if it was a genuine thing that didn’t stem from trauma, then it could be something quite good. But at the end of the day, that’s not what has happened, so I think she would be better with Daniel in the long term."

There is, of course, the issue of what Ryan wants. He sent Daisy to Coventry after finding out she was his mystery catfisher posing as club promoter Crystal, and when he arrives back on home soil at the end of the month, he rebukes her efforts to talk.

Scarred by his acid attack ordeal — mentally as much as physically — he distracts himself with a new pastime. But will this prove a positive step forward or a destructive step back? And if it’s the latter, will Daisy feel compelled to help him pick up the pieces?

Also this summer...

* After getting herself clean, Tyrone Dobbs’ troubled mum Cassie returns to Weatherfield, intent on getting to know her son. But will this lead to Ty’s relationship with his nana Evelyn — who has long claimed Cassie is dead — being blown apart?

* Aadi Alahan embarks on a secret fling with the glamorous Courtney Vance (former Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis), bored wife of businessman Darren (The Archers star Ryan Early). With his dad Dev hoping to do a deal with Darren, will Aadi’s antics ruin everything?

* When a Weatherfield resident starts to plan for their future, it leads to an unexpected engagement. Which couple will be saying, "I do"? Or, as with many soap weddings, will the pair not actually make it up the aisle?

* Gemma Winter-Brown starts a new job, working for her old flame Henry Newton (a guest return for actor George Banks). But how will hubby Chesney feel about it? And is Gemma harbouring any feelings for her wealthy ex?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.