Do they actually get married on Love Is Blind?

Following Andrew's fake crying scandal and Bartise and Cole upsetting fans, the build up to the Love Is Blind season 3 wedding days was all but dramatic — and when their big day arrived, their ceremonies went far from smoothly, with only two couples saying "I do" at the altar.

With in-law chaos at Nancy and Bartise's wedding to unexpected tears at Zanab and Cole's, the unusual social experiment still had viewers asking a load of questions like when was Love Is Blind season 3 filmed? Who is still together? And do they actually get married on Love Is Blind after just a few weeks in the pods and never seeing each other?

Series creator Chris Coelen confirmed that the Love Is Blind weddings are legally binding.

In an interview with Bustle (opens in new tab), he said: "If they choose to get married, yes, it's a legally binding marriage."

Although production supplies some of the essentials, Chris revealed that the couples are able to put their own money towards their big day as it is their real wedding.

"Of course production supplies some of the basics but because these are their real weddings, it's up to them as to how to spend their money," he explained.

Love Is Blind season 1 favorite Lauren Speed, who is still married to her husband Cameron Hamilton from the show, said to Refinery 29 (opens in new tab), "We definitely did [get married]. That's the part that was so scary for me. This is a real legally binding marriage. This is not for TV. This is our life."

Cameron added: “I framed [the marriage license] and put it up in my office.”

So yes, the Love Is Blind contestants really do get married in the eyes of the law, proving that love can be blind for some.

Love Is Blind season 3 is available to watch on Netflix now.