Do you need NFL Network to watch Jaguars vs Bears London game?

The NFL is continuing its series of games in London in week 6, as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears head overseas for the next international NFL game. Kickoff for the Jaguars vs Bears game from London is set for 9:30 am ET/6:30 am PT on Sunday, October 13.

With the early start time, Fox or CBS won't be carrying the game, instead specialty cable channel NFL Network is serving as the main broadcaster for the Jaguars vs Bears. Does that mean if you want to watch Jaguars vs Bears you have to have NFL Network?

The simplest way for most people across the country to watch Jaguars vs Bears is going to be for them to have access to NFL Network. The good news is that it can be, and is often, included in traditional pay-TV packages or live TV streaming packages like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. However, there are alternative viewing options for football fans if they need it.

Those living in the Jacksonville area will be able to watch the game on their local CBS station (WJAX), available through pay-TV providers, live TV streaming services or a good old-fashioned TV antenna. As of publication, we were not able to confirm any info on if a local Chicago station is airing the game, but that has been a usual practice for international games like this, so be sure to check local listings to see if the game is on a local station.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (Image credit: Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

If you live elsewhere in the US but don't want to spring for NFL Network, there is another option as well: NFL Plus. The NFL-owned streaming service allows subscribers (to either its basic NFL Plus subscription or NFL Plus Premium option) to watch nationally televised games through the platform, which includes this week's Jaguars vs Bears game. The one catch is that you can only watch it through your phone, tablet or other mobile device, so you can't watch the game on your TV this way. NFL Plus also gives you live game audio if you're interested.

This is the third international game so far in the NFL season. In week 1, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles played in Brazil, with the game streaming on Peacock. Last week the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings got the London series of games started. Still to come is the New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars in London for week 7 and a game in Munich in week 10 (New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers) that NFL Network will handle.

For more information on how to watch NFL games every week, read WTW's NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football features.