EastEnders fans predict HUGE loss as Freddie Slater finds out the truth

EastEnders fans are heartbroken after Freddie Slater found out the truth about his dad - rapist Graham Foster.

And now they're predicting an even sadder twist.

No! Surely it can't get worse?!

Freddie decided he was going to track down his biological father but the Slaters closed ranks and agreed to stop it happening.

Except when they were talking about strategies, Tommy Moon was sitting on the stairs listening to every word.

And he went straight round to see his cousin and spilled the beans meaning Freddie took about thirty seconds to find Graham online and make contact.

In Wednesday's episode, Freddie told his father who he was and he was delighted to discover he had two half-sisters.

But when he revealed all to the Slaters in yesterday's episode, they were horrified. And together, Kat, Alfie and Billy Mitchell - who was married to Freddie's mum, Mo, when he was born, told the traumatised teen the truth.

They explained that Graham had raped Mo and Freddie was the result of that assault.

Poor Freddie - nor surprisingly - was devastated. His usually cheerful, positive outlook was transformed as he tried to make sense of the horrible news.

And in quietly dramatic, heartbreaking scenes, he ended up on the roof of the Queen Vic, where he was found by Gina Knight.

The Square newcomer listened to Freddie's woes and persuaded him to come down - thank goodness!

Freddie returned home to the relieved Slaters. But the poor lad has a lot to take in and it's clear this is only the beginning of this dark storyline.

EastEnders fans were all saying the same thing as the story played out - that Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie, is a star in the making.

Bobby Brazier is a FIND. Baited breath as the whole family told him he’s a product of rape.I love this goofy lad but whew. Powerful storytelling. @bbceastenders #EastEndersAugust 4, 2023 See more

One fan wrote that Bobby Brazier is one of the "best additions" to the show, while another said he is a "FIND".

Others agreed, calling him "sensational" and "a star".

We can't argue with that!

I think I can speak for everyone, we all wish we could give Freddie the biggest hug. Bobby Brazier is one of the best additions to @bbceastenders. ❤️ #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/mDUhhy76JlAugust 4, 2023 See more

Bobby Brazier has been sensational this week in such heartbreaking scenes. #EastEndersAugust 3, 2023 See more

The character of Freddy is the BEST thing to happen to #EastEndersAugust 3, 2023 See more

Bobby Brazier is such a star. We won’t have Freddie very long. But what a unique, affecting portrayal he brings to his good hearted, mischievous character. #EastendersAugust 4, 2023 See more

But - and here's the sad bit - they reckon he's SO good, he'll be off to Hollywood and starring in films in no time at all. And that means no more Freddie Slater!

"We won't have Freddie very long," one fan predicted. Another said: "He'll be making movies before you know it."

I'm glad they're working the hell out of Bobby Brazier because he's not going to be around long. He'll be making movies before you know it. Bobby is like the Nicholas Chavez of Brit soaps.#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/fG0HXahAiMAugust 3, 2023 See more

But luckily, Freddie's still with us for now, so we can watch the rest of this storyline play out - we just hope we see him smiling again soon!

