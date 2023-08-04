EastEnders fans predict HUGE loss as Freddie Slater finds out the truth

By Kerry Barrett
EastEnders fans are sure they know what will happen next

EastEnders Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater
(Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are heartbroken after Freddie Slater found out the truth about his dad - rapist Graham Foster.

And now they're predicting an even sadder twist.

No! Surely it can't get worse?! 

Freddie finds out the truth

Freddie knows the truth now (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie decided he was going to track down his biological father but the Slaters closed ranks and agreed to stop it happening.

Except when they were talking about strategies, Tommy Moon was sitting on the stairs listening to every word.

And he went straight round to see his cousin and spilled the beans meaning Freddie took about thirty seconds to find Graham online and make contact.

Freddie ended up on the roof of the Queen Vic

Freddie ended up on the roof of the Queen Vic (Image credit: BBC)

In Wednesday's episode, Freddie told his father who he was and he was delighted to discover he had two half-sisters.

But when he revealed all to the Slaters in yesterday's episode, they were horrified. And together, Kat, Alfie and Billy Mitchell - who was married to Freddie's mum, Mo, when he was born, told the traumatised teen the truth.

They explained that Graham had raped Mo and Freddie was the result of that assault.

Gina and Freddie on the roof of the Vic

Gina listened to Freddie's story (Image credit: BBC)

Poor Freddie - nor surprisingly - was devastated. His usually cheerful, positive outlook was transformed as he tried to make sense of the horrible news.

And in quietly dramatic, heartbreaking scenes, he ended up on the roof of the Queen Vic, where he was found by Gina Knight.

The Square newcomer listened to Freddie's woes and persuaded him to come down - thank goodness!

Freddie cries

Freddie's struggling with the news  (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie returned home to the relieved Slaters. But the poor lad has a lot to take in and it's clear this is only the beginning of this dark storyline.

EastEnders fans were all saying the same thing as the story played out - that Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie, is a star in the making.

One fan wrote that Bobby Brazier is one of the "best additions" to the show, while another said he is a "FIND".

Others agreed, calling him "sensational" and "a star".

We can't argue with that!

But - and here's the sad bit - they reckon he's SO good, he'll be off to Hollywood and starring in films in no time at all. And that means no more Freddie Slater!

"We won't have Freddie very long," one fan predicted. Another said: "He'll be making movies before you know it."

But luckily, Freddie's still with us for now, so we can watch the rest of this storyline play out - we just hope we see him smiling again soon!

