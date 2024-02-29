EastEnders Spring Preview: 7 MASSIVE twists heading for Walford

Spring is a time for fresh starts and new beginnings, but not so much in Walford. Huge EastEnders storylines are playing out on our screens right now that are set to come to a climax in the coming months, from shocking exits to family showdowns and more drama for The Six. Here's everything you need to know in our EastEnders spring preview...

Whitney's heartbreaking exit

Whitney and Zack are heading for heartache. (Image credit: BBC)

After 16 years in Walford, Whitney Dean will soon depart. It hasn’t been revealed how the popular character, played by Shona McGarty, will be written out, but all the signs point to a painful split from partner Zack Hudson. The wedge between the couple deepens as pregnant Whit remains in Milton Keynes, on a mission to help neglected teen Britney. But that's not all, as spoilers have also revealed that in a shock twist Zack is set to cheat on Whitney with Lauren Branning.

Revenge horror for Ben?

Ben will be leaving Walford in the coming months. (Image credit: BBC)

Later in the year Max Bowden will bow out of his role as Ben Mitchell, and we can’t help wondering if his exit storyline will be connected to Ben’s 2022 sexual assault by Lewis Butler. Ben never got justice for his ordeal, so could avenging Linda Carter’s rapist, Dean Wicks, be the next best thing?

Reunion for George and Cindy?

Cindy is set to be a shoulder to cry on for George. (Image credit: BBC)

Expect tension and tears when racist Eddie Knight stands trial for the murder of adoptive son George’s biological father. EastEnders bosses tell us the trial will play out on-screen, but will justice be served or will Eddie find a way to evade punishment? And, as George struggles to hold things together, could he end up getting closer than he should to supportive ex Cindy Beale?

Two Slaters make a comeback

Mo Harris is on her way back to Walford. (Image credit: BBC)

Mo Harris (Laila Morse) is set to return to Walford with her great-grandson Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier). Mo left the Square in 2021 to go on a cruise with on/off love interest turned fiancé, Fat Elvis and her latest guest appearance in 2022 saw her and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) live in a caravan together during Jean's mental health battle.

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome back Laila Morse. Although her time away from the Square has been short-lived, the Slater family has endured a huge amount of drama since she last appeared on screen. We’re delighted to welcome Laila back permanently as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside great-grandson Freddie.”

Also to come...

Things get even trickier for ‘The Six’ – can Linda’s solicitor son Johnny find a way to keep them out of prison?

As Jay Brown and Honey Mitchell compete in the London Marathon, a special episode will feature footage of actors Jamie Borthwick and Emma Barton running the event for real.

Dark times lie ahead for Denzel Danes as he pops steroids in his pursuit of a ‘buff’ body.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.