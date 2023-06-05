For Her Sins cast: who's who in the psychological thriller series

For Her Sins is a new four-part psychological thriller about a successful lawyer who befriends a local woman, but she has darker intentions and her new friend is secretly plotting against her.

The plot of the series teases: "Laura and Emily soon become firm friends, and Laura is relieved to finally have someone to talk to about her anxieties around motherhood — but what she doesn't realise is that she and Emily are connected by an event in their past, and Emily's arrival in her life was no accident..."

The Channel 5 thriller features a lot of great talent, mostly from the world of soaps, who are all playing characters in the Adrian McDowall directed series.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of For Her Sins...

Jo Joyner as Laura Conroy

Jo Joyner leads the cast of For Her Sins. (Image credit: Paramount/Channel 5)

Laura Conroy is a lawyer and a mother to two young children, struggling to juggle her career and family life. She thinks she's got lucky when she meets Emily and the two strike a friendship, not realizing Emily actually has some dark intentions.

She's played by Jo Joyner who is best known for her roles as Lu Shakespeare in Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, Mandy Carter in Ackley Bridge and Tanya Branning in EastEnders.

Rachel Shenton as Emily Furness

Rachel Shenton in For Her Sins. (Image credit: Paramount/Channel 5)

At face value, Emily seems like a kindly stranger who steps in to help Laura when her children are having tantrums outside the school gates, but she's not as nice as she claims to be. She's got a connection to Laura's past too...

Rachel Shenton is best known for playing Helen Alderson in All Creatures Great And Small and for her role as Mitzeee Minniver in Hollyoaks.

Duncan Pow as Rob Conroy

The Conroy family: Laura, Rob and their daughter Eliza. (Image credit: Paramount/Channel 5)

Rob Conroy is Laura's husband who is often away on business trips, meaning Laura has to juggle family life and her career, which isn't always an easy task.

Duncan Pow is known for his roles in the Disney Plus series Andor and BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

Romi Hyland-Rylands as Eliza Conroy

Eliza Conroy is the eldest daughter of Rob and Laura. When Emily steps in to help with one of her tantrums, she inadvertently serves as the catalyst for their friendship.

Romi Hyland-Rylands is known for her role in the BBC series The Responder.

Who else is in For Her Sins?